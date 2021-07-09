What's new

Pakistan aims to tap into the country’s treasure chest of gemstones and precious metals.

Riea

Riea

FULL MEMBER
Dec 10, 2011
220
0
377
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
There is this really famous blue stone that is found in Northern areas of Pakistan/ Afghanistan. Can't remember the name.
 
cocomo

cocomo

FULL MEMBER
Mar 30, 2009
1,300
-1
2,034
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Riea said:
There is this really famous blue stone that is found in Northern areas of Pakistan/ Afghanistan. Can't remember the name.
Click to expand...
Its called lapis lazuli or Lajward in urdu. That stone is found in badakshan which recently got ran over by Taliban. It was used as blue pigment in medival European paintings, and I suppose the deep blue pigment in numerous mosques is from this same stone. Other natural / mineral based blue pigments were considered dull & inferior to Lapis lazuli.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom