Pakistan aims to tap into the country’s treasure chest of gemstones and precious metals.

Its called lapis lazuli or Lajward in urdu. That stone is found in badakshan which recently got ran over by Taliban. It was used as blue pigment in medival European paintings, and I suppose the deep blue pigment in numerous mosques is from this same stone. Other natural / mineral based blue pigments were considered dull & inferior to Lapis lazuli.