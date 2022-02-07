What's new

Pakistan aims to set up semiconductors zone with China's help: Fawad

H

hydrabadi_arab

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
798
2
1,466
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
BEIJING:
Pakistan has proposed an ambitious plan to build the semiconductors zone with the help of China, converting the country to self-sufficiency in modern gadgets and opening new avenues for development.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry in an interview.
He said during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan, they discussed the shifting of the semiconductors industry to Pakistan and the role of this technology is very important not only for Pakistan but also for China, China Economic Net reported.
"We want Chinese tech companies to come to Pakistan and make Pakistan a hub of semiconductors manufacturing”, the minister added.

It is to be noted that the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting also served as Federal Minister for Science and Technology and during that tenure, he signed many memorandum of understandings (MoUs) and agreements on semiconductors technology and also collaborated with China to train Pakistanis in semiconductors' skills.

“We will also like to start semiconductor designing in Pakistan. I’m very happy to tell you that Chinese investors are very keen to join hands with Pakistan and the technology zone will be converted into the semiconductor zone,” he added.
Fawad further said that there is a huge area in science and technology where both countries could cooperate, adding that mobile phones are now assembled in Pakistan but they would like to take a step further and start full-fledged manufacturing of mobile phones in Pakistan.

He said that bilateral cooperation increased in the area of health-related types of equipment, which was also very important, and in the first few months of Covid-19, they were importing everything related to this area but now Pakistan is a major exporter of health material.
“This is a landmark that we have achieved within a short period and now the health sector is open to collaboration. Pakistan has skilled labour, cheaper labour, and a huge market. We hope that Chinese tech companies will join hands with Pakistan to join our technology zone, and we will be able to come up with bigger cooperation in these sectors,” he further said.

He hoped many Chinese technologies companies would come to Pakistan after the visit of PM Imran because semiconductor is a core element of every technology, which would help bring value addition to the local manufacturing products.
It is worth mentioning that during his visit, the prime minister held a series of meetings with leaders of China’s leading technology companies, and both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in software development, information and communication technology, medical diagnostic, and other related sectors.
COMMENTS
tribune.com.pk

'Pakistan aims to set up semiconductors zone with China's help' | The Express Tribune

We want Chinese tech firms to come and make Pakistan a hub of semiconductors manufacturing, says information minister
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
peagle

peagle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
1,913
10
4,550
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
hydrabadi_arab said:
BEIJING:
Pakistan has proposed an ambitious plan to build the semiconductors zone with the help of China, converting the country to self-sufficiency in modern gadgets and opening new avenues for development.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry in an interview.
He said during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan, they discussed the shifting of the semiconductors industry to Pakistan and the role of this technology is very important not only for Pakistan but also for China, China Economic Net reported.
"We want Chinese tech companies to come to Pakistan and make Pakistan a hub of semiconductors manufacturing”, the minister added.

It is to be noted that the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting also served as Federal Minister for Science and Technology and during that tenure, he signed many memorandum of understandings (MoUs) and agreements on semiconductors technology and also collaborated with China to train Pakistanis in semiconductors' skills.

“We will also like to start semiconductor designing in Pakistan. I’m very happy to tell you that Chinese investors are very keen to join hands with Pakistan and the technology zone will be converted into the semiconductor zone,” he added.
Fawad further said that there is a huge area in science and technology where both countries could cooperate, adding that mobile phones are now assembled in Pakistan but they would like to take a step further and start full-fledged manufacturing of mobile phones in Pakistan.

He said that bilateral cooperation increased in the area of health-related types of equipment, which was also very important, and in the first few months of Covid-19, they were importing everything related to this area but now Pakistan is a major exporter of health material.
“This is a landmark that we have achieved within a short period and now the health sector is open to collaboration. Pakistan has skilled labour, cheaper labour, and a huge market. We hope that Chinese tech companies will join hands with Pakistan to join our technology zone, and we will be able to come up with bigger cooperation in these sectors,” he further said.

He hoped many Chinese technologies companies would come to Pakistan after the visit of PM Imran because semiconductor is a core element of every technology, which would help bring value addition to the local manufacturing products.
It is worth mentioning that during his visit, the prime minister held a series of meetings with leaders of China’s leading technology companies, and both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in software development, information and communication technology, medical diagnostic, and other related sectors.
COMMENTS
tribune.com.pk

'Pakistan aims to set up semiconductors zone with China's help' | The Express Tribune

We want Chinese tech firms to come and make Pakistan a hub of semiconductors manufacturing, says information minister
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
Click to expand...

I just love how this government is thinking.
Looks like Pakistan is waking up, at last.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
4,237
-2
5,084
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Jf-17 block 3 said:
Good step.
We should follow the footsteps of TSMC. By 2047 (when Pakistan turns 100), who knows we might just be the next TSMC 🤷🏻‍♂.
Click to expand...
I hope Pakistan at 100 is a much better and stronger country

Also we should really thank the Chinese here, Semiconductors are no Joke
Most countries don't even touch this subject

There's a reason I am no fan of aziz iqbal types...
 
M

MuslimRAJPUT

MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 2, 2022
1
0
9
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
hydrabadi_arab said:
BEIJING:
Pakistan has proposed an ambitious plan to build the semiconductors zone with the help of China, converting the country to self-sufficiency in modern gadgets and opening new avenues for development.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry in an interview.
He said during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan, they discussed the shifting of the semiconductors industry to Pakistan and the role of this technology is very important not only for Pakistan but also for China, China Economic Net reported.
"We want Chinese tech companies to come to Pakistan and make Pakistan a hub of semiconductors manufacturing”, the minister added.

It is to be noted that the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting also served as Federal Minister for Science and Technology and during that tenure, he signed many memorandum of understandings (MoUs) and agreements on semiconductors technology and also collaborated with China to train Pakistanis in semiconductors' skills.

“We will also like to start semiconductor designing in Pakistan. I’m very happy to tell you that Chinese investors are very keen to join hands with Pakistan and the technology zone will be converted into the semiconductor zone,” he added.
Fawad further said that there is a huge area in science and technology where both countries could cooperate, adding that mobile phones are now assembled in Pakistan but they would like to take a step further and start full-fledged manufacturing of mobile phones in Pakistan.

He said that bilateral cooperation increased in the area of health-related types of equipment, which was also very important, and in the first few months of Covid-19, they were importing everything related to this area but now Pakistan is a major exporter of health material.
“This is a landmark that we have achieved within a short period and now the health sector is open to collaboration. Pakistan has skilled labour, cheaper labour, and a huge market. We hope that Chinese tech companies will join hands with Pakistan to join our technology zone, and we will be able to come up with bigger cooperation in these sectors,” he further said.

He hoped many Chinese technologies companies would come to Pakistan after the visit of PM Imran because semiconductor is a core element of every technology, which would help bring value addition to the local manufacturing products.
It is worth mentioning that during his visit, the prime minister held a series of meetings with leaders of China’s leading technology companies, and both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in software development, information and communication technology, medical diagnostic, and other related sectors.
COMMENTS
tribune.com.pk

'Pakistan aims to set up semiconductors zone with China's help' | The Express Tribune

We want Chinese tech firms to come and make Pakistan a hub of semiconductors manufacturing, says information minister
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
Click to expand...
Another reason for favouring Imran over Sharifs or Zardaris. Development in the tech field can do wonders for the Pakistani economy. May Allah help Pakistan.
 
F

Flight of falcon

SENIOR MEMBER
May 22, 2019
2,483
2
5,632
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
We need to move away from textile and into tech related field for exports. Imagine all you need is a computer to do what 1000 workers do in a textile factory with no need for any raw material or pricing fluctuations …..
If only our planners could see this point….
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
12,062
-13
16,668
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
hydrabadi_arab said:
BEIJING:
Pakistan has proposed an ambitious plan to build the semiconductors zone with the help of China, converting the country to self-sufficiency in modern gadgets and opening new avenues for development.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry in an interview.
He said during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan, they discussed the shifting of the semiconductors industry to Pakistan and the role of this technology is very important not only for Pakistan but also for China, China Economic Net reported.
"We want Chinese tech companies to come to Pakistan and make Pakistan a hub of semiconductors manufacturing”, the minister added.

It is to be noted that the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting also served as Federal Minister for Science and Technology and during that tenure, he signed many memorandum of understandings (MoUs) and agreements on semiconductors technology and also collaborated with China to train Pakistanis in semiconductors' skills.

“We will also like to start semiconductor designing in Pakistan. I’m very happy to tell you that Chinese investors are very keen to join hands with Pakistan and the technology zone will be converted into the semiconductor zone,” he added.
Fawad further said that there is a huge area in science and technology where both countries could cooperate, adding that mobile phones are now assembled in Pakistan but they would like to take a step further and start full-fledged manufacturing of mobile phones in Pakistan.

He said that bilateral cooperation increased in the area of health-related types of equipment, which was also very important, and in the first few months of Covid-19, they were importing everything related to this area but now Pakistan is a major exporter of health material.
“This is a landmark that we have achieved within a short period and now the health sector is open to collaboration. Pakistan has skilled labour, cheaper labour, and a huge market. We hope that Chinese tech companies will join hands with Pakistan to join our technology zone, and we will be able to come up with bigger cooperation in these sectors,” he further said.

He hoped many Chinese technologies companies would come to Pakistan after the visit of PM Imran because semiconductor is a core element of every technology, which would help bring value addition to the local manufacturing products.
It is worth mentioning that during his visit, the prime minister held a series of meetings with leaders of China’s leading technology companies, and both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in software development, information and communication technology, medical diagnostic, and other related sectors.
COMMENTS
tribune.com.pk

'Pakistan aims to set up semiconductors zone with China's help' | The Express Tribune

We want Chinese tech firms to come and make Pakistan a hub of semiconductors manufacturing, says information minister
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
Click to expand...
toy-story-woody.gif
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 6, 2017
9,947
-1
9,536
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
hydrabadi_arab said:
BEIJING:
Pakistan has proposed an ambitious plan to build the semiconductors zone with the help of China, converting the country to self-sufficiency in modern gadgets and opening new avenues for development.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry in an interview.
He said during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan, they discussed the shifting of the semiconductors industry to Pakistan and the role of this technology is very important not only for Pakistan but also for China, China Economic Net reported.
"We want Chinese tech companies to come to Pakistan and make Pakistan a hub of semiconductors manufacturing”, the minister added.

It is to be noted that the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting also served as Federal Minister for Science and Technology and during that tenure, he signed many memorandum of understandings (MoUs) and agreements on semiconductors technology and also collaborated with China to train Pakistanis in semiconductors' skills.

“We will also like to start semiconductor designing in Pakistan. I’m very happy to tell you that Chinese investors are very keen to join hands with Pakistan and the technology zone will be converted into the semiconductor zone,” he added.
Fawad further said that there is a huge area in science and technology where both countries could cooperate, adding that mobile phones are now assembled in Pakistan but they would like to take a step further and start full-fledged manufacturing of mobile phones in Pakistan.

He said that bilateral cooperation increased in the area of health-related types of equipment, which was also very important, and in the first few months of Covid-19, they were importing everything related to this area but now Pakistan is a major exporter of health material.
“This is a landmark that we have achieved within a short period and now the health sector is open to collaboration. Pakistan has skilled labour, cheaper labour, and a huge market. We hope that Chinese tech companies will join hands with Pakistan to join our technology zone, and we will be able to come up with bigger cooperation in these sectors,” he further said.

He hoped many Chinese technologies companies would come to Pakistan after the visit of PM Imran because semiconductor is a core element of every technology, which would help bring value addition to the local manufacturing products.
It is worth mentioning that during his visit, the prime minister held a series of meetings with leaders of China’s leading technology companies, and both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in software development, information and communication technology, medical diagnostic, and other related sectors.
COMMENTS
tribune.com.pk

'Pakistan aims to set up semiconductors zone with China's help' | The Express Tribune

We want Chinese tech firms to come and make Pakistan a hub of semiconductors manufacturing, says information minister
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
Click to expand...
Good initiative. We need to develop a knowledge based economy.
Not an economy based on agrarian or selling of raw materials.
 
Pak Nationalist

Pak Nationalist

FULL MEMBER
Jul 4, 2021
818
3
1,129
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
hydrabadi_arab said:
BEIJING:
Pakistan has proposed an ambitious plan to build the semiconductors zone with the help of China, converting the country to self-sufficiency in modern gadgets and opening new avenues for development.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry in an interview.
He said during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan, they discussed the shifting of the semiconductors industry to Pakistan and the role of this technology is very important not only for Pakistan but also for China, China Economic Net reported.
"We want Chinese tech companies to come to Pakistan and make Pakistan a hub of semiconductors manufacturing”, the minister added.

It is to be noted that the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting also served as Federal Minister for Science and Technology and during that tenure, he signed many memorandum of understandings (MoUs) and agreements on semiconductors technology and also collaborated with China to train Pakistanis in semiconductors' skills.

“We will also like to start semiconductor designing in Pakistan. I’m very happy to tell you that Chinese investors are very keen to join hands with Pakistan and the technology zone will be converted into the semiconductor zone,” he added.
Fawad further said that there is a huge area in science and technology where both countries could cooperate, adding that mobile phones are now assembled in Pakistan but they would like to take a step further and start full-fledged manufacturing of mobile phones in Pakistan.

He said that bilateral cooperation increased in the area of health-related types of equipment, which was also very important, and in the first few months of Covid-19, they were importing everything related to this area but now Pakistan is a major exporter of health material.
“This is a landmark that we have achieved within a short period and now the health sector is open to collaboration. Pakistan has skilled labour, cheaper labour, and a huge market. We hope that Chinese tech companies will join hands with Pakistan to join our technology zone, and we will be able to come up with bigger cooperation in these sectors,” he further said.

He hoped many Chinese technologies companies would come to Pakistan after the visit of PM Imran because semiconductor is a core element of every technology, which would help bring value addition to the local manufacturing products.
It is worth mentioning that during his visit, the prime minister held a series of meetings with leaders of China’s leading technology companies, and both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in software development, information and communication technology, medical diagnostic, and other related sectors.
COMMENTS
tribune.com.pk

'Pakistan aims to set up semiconductors zone with China's help' | The Express Tribune

We want Chinese tech firms to come and make Pakistan a hub of semiconductors manufacturing, says information minister
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
Click to expand...
Finally!

India has given a humungous PLI scheme to attract semi conductor manufacturing to its shores. We mustn't catch this train in time or be left behind as in many other things. Religious focus is needed on this as a matter of national security. There is no independent defense industry either without attaining self-sufficiency in semiconductor design and industrial-scale production.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
12,062
-13
16,668
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pak Nationalist said:
Finally!

India has given a humungous PLI scheme to attract semi conductor manufacturing to its shores. We mustn't catch this train in time or be left behind as in many other things. Religious focus is needed on this as a matter of national security. There is no independent defense industry either without attaining self-sufficiency in semiconductor design and industrial-scale production.
Click to expand...
and yet, no body paid any attention to india's offer. these companies play in billions every quarter, a piddly little 1 billion isn't even catch their attention. the drain being that indian academia lacks the chemical and electrical expertise not to mention expertise in microphysics to be able to provide the required technical brains needed for the such an industry. same thing is gonna happen in Pakistan if the government does not heavily fund the fields of microphysics, electrical engineering and chemical engineering to attract to talent from across the country...
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
3,234
10
3,476
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
hydrabadi_arab said:
BEIJING:
Pakistan has proposed an ambitious plan to build the semiconductors zone with the help of China, converting the country to self-sufficiency in modern gadgets and opening new avenues for development.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry in an interview.
He said during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan, they discussed the shifting of the semiconductors industry to Pakistan and the role of this technology is very important not only for Pakistan but also for China, China Economic Net reported.
"We want Chinese tech companies to come to Pakistan and make Pakistan a hub of semiconductors manufacturing”, the minister added.

It is to be noted that the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting also served as Federal Minister for Science and Technology and during that tenure, he signed many memorandum of understandings (MoUs) and agreements on semiconductors technology and also collaborated with China to train Pakistanis in semiconductors' skills.

“We will also like to start semiconductor designing in Pakistan. I’m very happy to tell you that Chinese investors are very keen to join hands with Pakistan and the technology zone will be converted into the semiconductor zone,” he added.
Fawad further said that there is a huge area in science and technology where both countries could cooperate, adding that mobile phones are now assembled in Pakistan but they would like to take a step further and start full-fledged manufacturing of mobile phones in Pakistan.

He said that bilateral cooperation increased in the area of health-related types of equipment, which was also very important, and in the first few months of Covid-19, they were importing everything related to this area but now Pakistan is a major exporter of health material.
“This is a landmark that we have achieved within a short period and now the health sector is open to collaboration. Pakistan has skilled labour, cheaper labour, and a huge market. We hope that Chinese tech companies will join hands with Pakistan to join our technology zone, and we will be able to come up with bigger cooperation in these sectors,” he further said.

He hoped many Chinese technologies companies would come to Pakistan after the visit of PM Imran because semiconductor is a core element of every technology, which would help bring value addition to the local manufacturing products.
It is worth mentioning that during his visit, the prime minister held a series of meetings with leaders of China’s leading technology companies, and both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in software development, information and communication technology, medical diagnostic, and other related sectors.
COMMENTS
tribune.com.pk

'Pakistan aims to set up semiconductors zone with China's help' | The Express Tribune

We want Chinese tech firms to come and make Pakistan a hub of semiconductors manufacturing, says information minister
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
Click to expand...
We should also be working on setting up Lithium Ion battery factories in Balochistan.

Will solve employment and can contract out Lithium from Afghanistan.

Flight of falcon said:
We need to move away from textile and into tech related field for exports. Imagine all you need is a computer to do what 1000 workers do in a textile factory with no need for any raw material or pricing fluctuations …..
If only our planners could see this point….
Click to expand...
Textile can be huge if we bring tech into it.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
6,381
20
7,402
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
We should also be working on setting up Lithium Ion battery factories in Balochistan.

Will solve employment and can contract out Lithium from Afghanistan.


Textile can be huge if we bring tech into it.
Click to expand...
I agree. More so then chips, mining and processing and producing batteries from Lithium is a more efficient use of our funds the chip manufacturing which requires constant upgrading every couple of years. (P.S. didn’t read this was FDI, so my point about national funds, I welcome FDI wholeheartedly)

Also we should be manufacturing solar panels along side those batteries to create cheaper electricity, and get off the need to import as much petrochemicals.

There is huge potential for economically producing the maximum amount of electricity from solar in Baluchistan and it could really help industrialize that part of the country, creating jobs that will also help address the development equality issue with the rest of the country.
 
Last edited:
K

KaiserX

FULL MEMBER
Apr 6, 2019
1,779
-1
3,146
Country
United States
Location
United States
FuturePAF said:
I agree. More so then chips, mining and processing and producing batteries from Lithium is a more efficient use of our funds the chip manufacturing which requires constant upgrading every couple of years.

Also we should be manufacturing solar panels along side those batteries to create cheaper electricity, and get off the need to import as much petrochemicals.

There is huge potosi for economically producing the maximum amount of electricity from solar in Baluchistan and it could really help industrialize that part of the country, creating jobs that will also help address the development equality issue with the rest of the country.
Click to expand...


I dont think any pakistani company has the funds or capacity to settup a chip manufactering plant. Most of the investment will be made by Chinese companies.

China is investing hundreds of billions of dollars in chip manufactering. I believe in the next decade China expects to produce more than Taiwan (the current global leader). If Chinese are willing to settup units in Pakistan then why not? Even if we achive 5-10% of taiwans capacity we will be able to supply domestic production plants and have more than enough to exports. Chips are very expensive high value added items.

Pakistan should encourage them with large incentives such as tax free for 10 years, or provide subsidies to such sectors than unproductive sectors. We should aim to have reasonable but growth oriented targets. We cannot become a global tech leader on the scale of China/Korea/Taiwan in 10 years maybe not even 20 years, but is such a thing achievable by 2047 (100 year anniversity of independance) surely it is reasonable.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
12,062
-13
16,668
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
KaiserX said:
I dont think any pakistani company has the funds or capacity to settup a chip manufactering plant. Most of the investment will be made by Chinese companies.

China is investing hundreds of billions of dollars in chip manufactering. I believe in the next decade China expects to produce more than Taiwan (the current global leader). If Chinese are willing to settup units in Pakistan then why not? Even if we achive 5-10% of taiwans capacity we will be able to supply domestic production plants and have more than enough to exports. Chips are very expensive high value added items.

Pakistan should encourage them with large incentives such as tax free for 10 years, or provide subsidies to such sectors than unproductive sectors. We should aim to have reasonable but growth oriented targets. We cannot become a global tech leader on the scale of China/Korea/Taiwan in 10 years maybe not even 20 years, but is such a thing achievable by 2047 (100 year anniversity of independance) surely it is reasonable.
Click to expand...
no company in the world has such funds including but not limited to companies like intel and amd...everything is contracted out to other companies down the supply chain. no such thing as a one stop shop when it comes to making even the simplest of computer chips where you simply pour sand on one end of the factory and a computer chip automagically comes out from the other end of the factory.
 
Last edited:
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
6,381
20
7,402
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
KaiserX said:
I dont think any pakistani company has the funds or capacity to settup a chip manufactering plant. Most of the investment will be made by Chinese companies.

China is investing hundreds of billions of dollars in chip manufactering. I believe in the next decade China expects to produce more than Taiwan (the current global leader). If Chinese are willing to settup units in Pakistan then why not? Even if we achive 5-10% of taiwans capacity we will be able to supply domestic production plants and have more than enough to exports. Chips are very expensive high value added items.

Pakistan should encourage them with large incentives such as tax free for 10 years, or provide subsidies to such sectors than unproductive sectors. We should aim to have reasonable but growth oriented targets. We cannot become a global tech leader on the scale of China/Korea/Taiwan in 10 years maybe not even 20 years, but is such a thing achievable by 2047 (100 year anniversity of independance) surely it is reasonable.
Click to expand...

Don’t get me wrong. If a foreign investors wants to invest, i’m all for it. (We will have to provide reliable high volume super clean water and reliable electricity no matter what, but I don’t want to be the one to discourage investment)
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

H
Huge investment on the way as PM finalises deals with Chinese firms
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
105
Views
4K
Baby Leone
B
INDIAPOSITIVE
Intel looking at semiconductor plant in India
Replies
0
Views
247
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
GiantPanda
China reports robust semiconductor industry growth despite US sanctions
Replies
6
Views
470
Paul2
P
B
China has 350,000 semiconductor related firms, with registered patents at 822,000
Replies
1
Views
175
Stranagor
Stranagor
S
Indian government to offer ₹76,000* crore( $10B) incentive package for semiconductor manufacturing in India
Replies
4
Views
421
Maler
Maler

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom