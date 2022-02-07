Pakistan aims to set up semiconductors zone with China's help: Fawad

'Pakistan aims to set up semiconductors zone with China's help' | The Express Tribune We want Chinese tech firms to come and make Pakistan a hub of semiconductors manufacturing, says information minister

Pakistan has proposed an ambitious plan to build the semiconductors zone with the help of China, converting the country to self-sufficiency in modern gadgets and opening new avenues for development.This was stated by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry in an interview.He said during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan, they discussed the shifting of the semiconductors industry to Pakistan and the role of this technology is very important not only for Pakistan but also for China,reported."We want Chinese tech companies to come to Pakistan and make Pakistan a hub of semiconductors manufacturing", the minister added.It is to be noted that the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting also served as Federal Minister for Science and Technology and during that tenure, he signed many memorandum of understandings (MoUs) and agreements on semiconductors technology and also collaborated with China to train Pakistanis in semiconductors' skills.Fawad further said that there is a huge area in science and technology where both countries could cooperate, adding that mobile phones are now assembled in Pakistan but they would like to take a step further and start full-fledged manufacturing of mobile phones in Pakistan.He said that bilateral cooperation increased in the area of health-related types of equipment, which was also very important, and in the first few months of Covid-19, they were importing everything related to this area but now Pakistan is a major exporter of health material."This is a landmark that we have achieved within a short period and now the health sector is open to collaboration. Pakistan has skilled labour, cheaper labour, and a huge market. We hope that Chinese tech companies will join hands with Pakistan to join our technology zone, and we will be able to come up with bigger cooperation in these sectors," he further said.He hoped many Chinese technologies companies would come to Pakistan after the visit of PM Imran because semiconductor is a core element of every technology, which would help bring value addition to the local manufacturing products.It is worth mentioning that during his visit, the prime minister held a series of meetings with leaders of China's leading technology companies, and both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in software development, information and communication technology, medical diagnostic, and other related sectors.