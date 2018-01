Please sell the airline over staffed with corrupt incompetent fools... A failing corrupt government enterprise.









Things will never get good for pia no matter what. The airline pretty much had a monolpoly for all the foreign expat Pakistani visitng Pakistan in the millions on an annual basis... And they messed that up... What makes you think if they have the CPEC cargo monopoly that they won't mess that up too?



A blind monkey with one arm missing could run PIA more efficiently and for a profit than these corrupt goons.

Click to expand...