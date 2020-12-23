Pakistan Aims to Double IT Industry in Two Years With Tech Zones: Bloomberg

jamahir said:



For the OS you will need any computer, a comfortable compiler set targeting a processor, the processor's emulator, pen and paper, white board ( if you are a team ) and some sleepless nights.



For the processor, again you need pen and paper, design documentation on a computer, white board etc. Once you are ready with the initial design you will need a FPGA board and a PC to prototype the processor. And if you are collaborating with a college you may get a discount on the FPGA board. This will not be out of reach for any college.



Twice or thrice I have tagged



@WebMaster @ps3linux @fitpOsitive @RealNapster @Jf Thunder @Mentee @Zibago Believe me, it doesn't take a lot of money to devise the two fundamental elements of the classical computer : the microprocessor and the operating system.For the OS you will need any computer, a comfortable compiler set targeting a processor, the processor's emulator, pen and paper, white board ( if you are a team ) and some sleepless nights.For the processor, again you need pen and paper, design documentation on a computer, white board etc. Once you are ready with the initial design you will need a FPGA board and a PC to prototype the processor. And if you are collaborating with a college you may get a discount on the FPGA board. This will not be out of reach for any college.Twice or thrice I have tagged @Baz2020 but got no reply from him. Some time ago he had posted on PDF calling for Pakistanis to contribute to the design of a new, from-scratch-designed Pakistani OS that he called MarkhorOS. @Goenitz , please see if you can contribute to the devising of a Pakistani processor and OS. It will be a great intellectual challenge. Click to expand...

Bhai you are trying to show the path to the people who are emotionally unstable and can't think straight. In Pakistan, 1+1 not equal to 2. So you see.Technology requires brain power, not pocket power. It's all about management and interest. Baqi sub arrange hojata Hai. Atomic bomb bnaya Hai ham nain... Aisy hi nai banjata. But the problem is, we can't think straight.