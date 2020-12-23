What's new

Pakistan Aims to Double IT Industry in Two Years With Tech Zones: Bloomberg

Pakistan is looking to double its IT industry in two years by setting up dedicated tech zones across the country, after missing out on tech booms that helped nations like India and Philippines become back-end operators for the world.

The world’s fifth most populous nation expects to open a dozen such zones by next year, said Amer Hashmi, who heads the government body responsible for developing science and technology zones. It’s offering a 10-year waiver on corporate tax and imports of any equipment or building material needed for the areas, which will give Pakistan’s IT industry a “catapult push” that could double its size to as much as $6 billion in two years, he added.


Pakistan is banking on the new tech zones to create employment for its masses of young people -- nearly two-thirds of its population is below 30. It’s already home to the third-largest gig economy globally after India and Bangladesh, according to Online Labour Index by Oxford Internet Institute. A flood of overseas capital into startups from fintech to e-commerce that began during the coronavirus pandemic is also creating demand for dedicated zones to serve these industries.

The initiative first emerged after Prime Minister Imran Khan sought answers at a meeting last year as to why Pakistan was missing out on the tech boom. Tapping on his own experience as an entrepreneur, Hashmi told the prime minister that the South Asian nation lacked a tech eco-system or an enabling environment.

Hashmi, who left his job with International Business Machines Corp. in Canada and moved back to Pakistan to open a technology company, had to grapple with people asking for bribes and faced delays with setting up his own fiber network and data centers. The new areas will not have such issues and will be a plug-and-play model, he said.

“How do you get a Google or Microsoft or Amazon? You attract them and for that you have to give special incentives, which well I think we would have probably been the last in the region to give,” Hashmi, now chairman of Special Technology Zones Authority, said in an interview. “Dubai Internet City gave them. They got all the big companies.”


Cash-strapped Pakistan has tried several times to start similar projects in the past. In 2006, it planned to spend $1 billion to build dozens of software parks, though that effort failed. This time, the government’s efforts will involve attracting global investment to ensure the project takes off.


About half a dozen global companies and 50 domestic firms have expressed interest in setting up in proposed zones, Hashmi said, adding that as much as $1.5 billion of private investment will pour into these projects over the next two years. He is also convincing the government, which is spending millions of dollars on technology-based projects, to give more contracts to local companies. TPL Corp. is building one such tech zone in commercial capital Karachi.

“Pakistan can’t have a full blown tech explosion. We don’t have the money,” said Habibullah Khan, founder at Penumbra, a digital marketing agency that also assists startups. “The latest public-private partnership model makes clear sense.”

The nation’s newly appointed finance minister has also pledged to support the IT industry, which he says could help diversify exports and help the nation get out of its regular boom and bust cycles.

The industry can be a game changer and will be given “anything they want,” Shaukat Tarin said in an interview in May.

“Pakistan can’t have a full blown tech explosion. We don’t have the money,” said Habibullah Khan, founder at Penumbra, a digital marketing agency that also assists startups.
Believe me, it doesn't take a lot of money to devise the two fundamental elements of the classical computer : the microprocessor and the operating system.

For the OS you will need any computer, a comfortable compiler set targeting a processor, the processor's emulator, pen and paper, white board ( if you are a team ) and some sleepless nights.

For the processor, again you need pen and paper, design documentation on a computer, white board etc. Once you are ready with the initial design you will need a FPGA board and a PC to prototype the processor. And if you are collaborating with a college you may get a discount on the FPGA board. This will not be out of reach for any college.

Twice or thrice I have tagged @Baz2020 but got no reply from him. Some time ago he had posted on PDF calling for Pakistanis to contribute to the design of a new, from-scratch-designed Pakistani OS that he called MarkhorOS.

@WebMaster @ps3linux @fitpOsitive @RealNapster @Jf Thunder @Mentee @Zibago @Goenitz, please see if you can contribute to the devising of a Pakistani processor and OS. It will be a great intellectual challenge.
 
And in parallel - Pakistan also needs to double the number of seats available to study Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths ( the STEMs ) at Masters level to build the raw material (young people with the right education).

Addtitonally it needs to work on making sure all its Bachelors degrees are up to similar standards to else where ie 3-4 years and not the 2 year kind, aswell as the quality of those degrees. This makes investors to standardise qualification requiremetns and easier for recruiters to see which candidates to talk to and which to dismiss.

The university system is tied alongside the physical infrastrcture which teh above refers to, to build an ecosystem properly. The IT industry LOVES "young blood" ....

They have addressed 50% of what previous attempts have failed before - now they need to work on the other 50%.

eg : https://ecctisblog.com/2019/04/01/w...d-its-guidance-on-pakistani-bachelor-degrees/
 
Believe me, it doesn't take a lot of money to devise the two fundamental elements of the classical computer : the microprocessor and the operating system.

For the OS you will need any computer, a comfortable compiler set targeting a processor, the processor's emulator, pen and paper, white board ( if you are a team ) and some sleepless nights.

For the processor, again you need pen and paper, design documentation on a computer, white board etc. Once you are ready with the initial design you will need a FPGA board and a PC to prototype the processor. And if you are collaborating with a college you may get a discount on the FPGA board. This will not be out of reach for any college.

Twice or thrice I have tagged @Baz2020 but got no reply from him. Some time ago he had posted on PDF calling for Pakistanis to contribute to the design of a new, from-scratch-designed Pakistani OS that he called MarkhorOS.

@WebMaster @ps3linux @fitpOsitive @RealNapster @Jf Thunder @Mentee @Zibago @Goenitz, please see if you can contribute to the devising of a Pakistani processor and OS. It will be a great intellectual challenge.
Bhai you are trying to show the path to the people who are emotionally unstable and can't think straight. In Pakistan, 1+1 not equal to 2. So you see.
Technology requires brain power, not pocket power. It's all about management and interest. Baqi sub arrange hojata Hai. Atomic bomb bnaya Hai ham nain... Aisy hi nai banjata. But the problem is, we can't think straight.
 
