"Pakistan Aided Taliban, Played On Both Sides In Afghanistan": US Senator

Washington:
Pakistan has played on both sides of the field in Afghanistan, contributing to the Taliban's success, a senior US senator has reminded his colleagues, a day after Washington announced plans to withdraw all troops from the war-torn Asian country by September 11.

Chairman of Senate Armed Services Committee, Senator Jack Reed, on the Senate floor Thursday afternoon, said "a crucial factor contributing immensely to the Taliban's success" has been the inability of the US to "eliminate the sanctuary the Taliban was granted in Pakistan."

Referring to a recent study, Reed said the Taliban sanctuary in Pakistan and state support from organisations, like Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), have been essential to their war effort and the US'' failure to undermine this safe haven may be Washington's most significant mistake of the war.

"As the (congressionally mandated) Afghan Study Group noted, these sanctuaries are essential to the viability of the insurgency. Additionally, Pakistan's ISI aided and abetted the Taliban while opportunistically cooperating with the United States," Reed said.

A Brookings scholar, Reed said as per the assessment in 2018, Pakistan provided direct military and intelligence aid resulting in the deaths of US soldiers, Afghan security personnel and civilians, plus significant destabilisation of Afghanistan.

"This support of the Taliban runs counter to Pakistani cooperation with the United States, including as they have, allowing the use of airspace and other infrastructure for which the United States provided significant funding," he said.

"As the Afghan Study Group noted, Pakistan has played both sides of the field. These dynamics further play out against the complex environment in Pakistan which has implications for the national security of the United States, its allies and partners," he said, adding that Pakistan is simultaneously fragile and armed with nuclear weapons, making its vulnerability particularly dangerous.

"To add to this toxic mix, Pakistan is in a long-standing battle with its neighbour India which is also armed with nuclear weapons," Reed said.

The Senator said Pakistan and India have long been involved in a battle of power in South Asia.

"While bogged down politically and militarily in daily crises in Afghanistan and Iraq, the United States, over multiple administrations, has been unable to focus the necessary attention on Pakistan. Therefore, these problems have only gotten worse," he said.

The senator said another factor behind the troop pullout from Afghanistan was shaped by the US and its coalition partners inability to develop an Afghan government that could gain the confidence of the people, especially beyond the cities, and provide basic services including security, education, health care, and justice.

During a televised address to the nation on Wednesday, President Biden said that keeping thousands of troops grounded and concentrated in just one country at a cost of billions each year made "little sense" to him.

He said all US troops would be withdrawn from the strife-torn country by September 11 to end America's longest war that has cost trillions of dollars and the lives of over 2,400 American soldiers.

The US and the Taliban signed a landmark deal in Doha on February 29, 2020 to bring lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan and allow US troops to return home from America's longest war.

Under the US-Taliban pact signed in Doha, Qatar, the US agreed to withdraw all its soldiers from Afghanistan in 14 months.



OFFICIAL source : https://www.reed.senate.gov/news/re...ision-to-withdraw-all-forces-from-afghanistan
 
It should be noted that the Taliban was also a creation of the American government. This was the government's second co-creation ( the so-called Afghan Mujahideen being the first ).
 
Trango Towers

Pakistan outsmarted America and Nato with very limited resources.

But brain clearly is the greatest weapon.

When is India going to Afghanistan. Plus once the yanks leave....full attention to our eastern border
 
Stop blaming games. Pakistan don't have resources nor any plan to go to the war and US threat us by saying that with us or consider your self our enemy. Now how you can put blame on Pakistan of your wrong planning. Pakistan from day first stated US that Afghanistan is not good play ground for US. Stop twisting the facts and accept your defeat with honor
 
its very clear look at the 11sep2021 . if pakistan played on the side of usa last 20 years where we stand today ? afghans and taliban are here and US will leave and forget us until they need us again . it was sucide that we make taliban enemy for USA . USA always play both sides pakistan played first time .
 
I absolutely love it when US senators cry about Pakistan. It puts a broad smile on my face. Their inability to actually do something makes it double sweet.

The Americans haven't seen a thing yet. Let them pull out. Watch how China, Turkey, Iran, Russia and Pakistan unite to make an effort to genuinely rescue Afghanistan. American and Indian treachery is indeed coming to an end in Afghanistan.
The Americans were actually the ones playing with Pakistan. Aiding and propping up Hindustani presence and influence in Afghanistan. Allowing India and its Afghan cronies to carry out attacks inside Pakistan. Supporting and providing sanctuary to TTP. Whilst blaming Pakistan for not doing enough. Pakistan was simply doing the necessary and returning the favor. I won't even mention US desire to denuclearise Pakistan and capture strategic regions like Balochistan. These Americans are living in lala land with their one-sided grievances.

Do we give a hoot about US sobbing? Not one bit. We will do it all over again in a heartbeat provided US backstabbing.
 
The Taliban should always have been enemy to Pakistan - with or without USA. The TTP is similar to Afghan Taliban except that, in my humble opinion, the TTP thinks of itself as part of a global "jihadi" movement whereas the Afghan Taliban want to stick within their borders.

If you read this article thread of mine you will see that the Afghan Taliban and the TTP are same :
KABUL: The last thing 33-year-old Khatera saw were the three men on a motorcycle who attacked her just after she left her job at a police station in Afghanistan's central Ghazni province, shooting at her and stabbing her with a knife in the eyes.
Click to expand...
She and local authorities blame the attack on Taliban militants - who deny involvement – and say the assailants acted on a tip-off from her father who vehemently opposed her working outside the home.
Click to expand...
The attack on Khatera, who only uses one name, is indicative of a growing trend, human rights activists say, of an intense and often violent backlash against women taking jobs, especially in public roles. In Khatera's case, being a police officer could have also angered the Taliban.

The rights activists believe a mix of Afghanistan's conservative social norms and an emboldened Taliban gaining influence while the United States withdraws its troops from the country is driving the escalation.
Click to expand...
The Westerners leaving Afghanistan into the hands of the Taliban don't really have the welfare of Afghans in mind.

I too believe that Pakistan and Russia should partner on Afghanistan. Perhaps India too.
 
We will. No doubt about it. We made the mistake of allying with the US during Cold War. We had reasons and that was unfortunate. Now is the time to rectify past mistakes. All regional nations have to come together with regards to Afghanistan.
 
The same America and their media never got tired of praising...muu jahi deens.

The men with baggy trousers and long shirts...and bearded and ferocious.

R. Reagan praising them as akin to the founding fathers of America.
 
