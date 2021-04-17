"Pakistan Aided Taliban, Played On Both Sides In Afghanistan": US Senator

Imran Khan said: its very clear look at the 11sep2021 . if pakistan played on the side of usa last 20 years where we stand today ? afghans and taliban are here and US will leave and forget us until they need us again . it was sucide that we make taliban enemy for USA . USA always play both sides pakistan played first time . Click to expand...

I absolutely love it when US senators cry about Pakistan. It puts a broad smile on my face. Their inability to actually do something makes it double sweet.The Americans haven't seen a thing yet. Let them pull out. Watch how China, Turkey, Iran, Russia and Pakistan unite to make an effort to genuinely rescue Afghanistan. American and Indian treachery is indeed coming to an end in Afghanistan.The Americans were actually the ones playing with Pakistan. Aiding and propping up Hindustani presence and influence in Afghanistan. Allowing India and its Afghan cronies to carry out attacks inside Pakistan. Supporting and providing sanctuary to TTP. Whilst blaming Pakistan for not doing enough. Pakistan was simply doing the necessary and returning the favor. I won't even mention US desire to denuclearise Pakistan and capture strategic regions like Balochistan. These Americans are living in lala land with their one-sided grievances.Do we give a hoot about US sobbing? Not one bit. We will do it all over again in a heartbeat provided US backstabbing.