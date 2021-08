Shazzad123 said: Pakistan can take in Afghan females and kids however their men all have to go to Iran or Turkey because its the men who cause issues here. The females and children are okay but they would need a support system which the Pakistani government can't afford. Click to expand...

SalaamWomen are not a separate species, they have families. If you want, you can take families, or not take anyone. I don't see how this could even be a stated policy without sounding a lot of alarm bells.Breaking up families wasn't good when the US under Trump was doing it nor would it be good if anyone else tried it.