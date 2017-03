The same old narratives continue in Kabul and Islamabad and no-one wants to be the first to change them; Afghan officials insist Tehreek-e- Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) militants remain ensconced in Pakistani havens in Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta and elsewhere.They insist the Haqqania seminary in Akora Khattak, many in Kuchlak (Balochistan) that belong to JUI-F clerics continue to serve as support centres to the TTA militants including those from the Haqqani Network. They believe the TTA offers the bedrock of social support to all shades of terrorists including the TTP, Jamaatul Ahrar, ETIM, IMU, Chechens and Daesh.At the Munich security conference in February, President Ashraf Ghani spoke of some 20 terrorist groups currently operating out of Afghanistan. Masoom Stankzai, the head of the mighty National Directorate of Security, talks of some 30 terror groups based in the tribal areas between Afghanistan and Pakistan.Read more: Will the butcher of Kabul bring peace to Afghanistan? They cannot flourish if they are not tolerated. If there is a will to counter them, how can they operate, he asks, implying that Afghanistan’s enemies operate out of Pakistan? Theeditorial on February 19, for instance, laid in to “Pakistan’s complicity snakes.”“In Afghanistan we are fighting insurgents, while in Pakistan they (militants) are using the country’s passports, airports, hospitals and the army toilets,” wrote the paper. The editorial a day earlier accused Pakistan of backing terrorists that are killing its own people. Such arguments amount to turning logic on its head because they imply that the Pakistani establishment is paying terror groups to blow up Pakistani people and security forces and it is exporting terrorism to Afghanistan.Read more: New US Strategy on Afghanistan will probably involve more men on ground Notwithstanding Pakistan’s baggage of involvement — together with the US and Saudi Arabia — with Afghan mujahideen including Ustad Sayyaf, Prof Rabbani, Jalaluddin Haqqani, Hekmetyar, Haji Qadeer, Mr Karzai — and then support to the Taliban under Mullah Omar, the current Afghan discourse also overlooks the intricacies of geo-politics that has begun playing out, with Russia, Uzbekistan, Iran and Tajikistan concerned about the terror outfits that are working against these respective countries. And Indo-US alliance is the other big elephant in the room, with a common narrative on Pakistan and other countries.Pakistan’s narrative is also rooted in the attacks from across the border by various TTP factions and used it to shut the border on February 17, saying much of the terror witnessed in the first six weeks of 2017 was guided from safe havens in eastern Afghanistan. The gunfight resulting in the deaths of five Pakistani soldiers on March 6 delivered another stark reminder of the reality that terrorists and militants are moving both ways of the border.read full: