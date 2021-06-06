Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and US partner to create platform for regional cooperation

Afghanistan ... yes, it's their future and they have the God given right to decide what they want.



Uzbekistan .... yes, they are Afghanistan's direct neighbor and should do all to facilitate peace in the region.



Iran .... yes, again is Afghanistan's direct neighbor and one who can play an important role in bringing Muslims of both Shia Sect and Sunni Sect, together to live in harmony.



Pakistan .... yes, hosting the largest diaspora of Afghan refugees, being a direct neighbor of Afghanistan, can play an important role in enhancing every means that would allow Afghans to finally live in peace and harmony.



The countries that have ZERO role to play and has no business being part of the peace process in Afghanistan, are america , turkey and india . These two countries have brought nothing but death, destruction and deception to the region.