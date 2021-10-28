Pakistan - Afghanistan.;;; T20 World Cup.

Great.Can we please make sure we don’t have derogatory comments towards Afghans. Success comes from Allah ultimately and by abusing Muslims wholesale we lift that help.
Why are we Pakistanis such docile and suck up when it comes to aghwans? Would it hurt to have little self respect?
|Mohammad Nabi (c)
|Allrounder
|Asghar Afghan
|Middle order batter
|Fareed Ahmad
|Bowler
|Gulbadin Naib
|Batting allrounder
|Hamid Hassan
|Bowler
|Hashmatullah Shahidi
|Top order batter
|Hazratullah Zazai
|Opening batter
|Karim Janat
|Bowling allrounder
|Mohammad Shahzad †
|Wicketkeeper batter
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|Bowler
|Najibullah Zadran
|Middle order batter
|Naveen-ul-Haq
|Bowler
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz †
|Wicketkeeper batter
|Rashid Khan
|Bowler
|Usman Ghani
|Opening batter
Bro lets rise above these trolls. These people have very little to cheer about. Its just a game and lets not stoop to the level of these trolls. We got bigger fish to fry.
Why are we always held to higher standards and expected to show restraint when other side doesn't reciprocate?
Bro all I'm saying is a little self respect won't hurt anyone. We don't need to take $hit from refugees and absconders.
Peace
|Babar Azam (c)
|Batter
|Shadab Khan (vc)
|Allrounder
|Asif Ali
|Middle order batter
|Fakhar Zaman
|Opening batter
|Haider Ali
|Middle order batter
|Haris Rauf
|Bowler
|Hasan Ali
|Bowler
|Imad Wasim
|Allrounder
|Mohammad Hafeez
|Allrounder
|Mohammad Nawaz
|Allrounder
|Mohammad Rizwan †
|Wicketkeeper batter
|Mohammad Wasim
|Allrounder
|Sarfaraz Ahmed †
|Wicketkeeper batter
|Shaheen Shah Afridi
|Bowler
|Shoaib Malik
|Allrounder
I hear you. Some of these comments are just pure vile. Pakistan will do the talking on the pitch and shut the trolls up!
Enough of anti Pakistan racism and talking down to us.