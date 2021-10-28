Pakistan - Afghanistan.;;; T20 World Cup.

Q. Afghan Cricket Team travelled from Kabul, right?



Weren't they given instructions about hoisting the New Flag?



I think the Afghan Team is gonna take this as grudge match...



Prior to knowing we were playing them, I ran into quite a few Afghans who said that they're looking forward to thrashing us.



Pointless getting into an argument with the barbarians of the East - especially over a sport I don't care 'bout one bit.



...and if the match is in Sharjah like the last one, you can expect some fireworks after the game is over. And i'm not talking about that take place in air.