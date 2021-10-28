What's new

Pakistan - Afghanistan.;;; T20 World Cup.

May 14, 2020
Just hope its a good game. If Pakistan win 2 of the group games - they are through to the semi finals. Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.
 
We need to destroy Afghanistan or at least beat them to put the ethnocentric idiots in their place

Afghanistan is a "lesser" team but they have some very good spinners that could take both wickets and slow us down


It's vital we win and use victory pictures to our advantage
 
Q. Afghan Cricket Team travelled from Kabul, right?

Weren't they given instructions about hoisting the New Flag?

I think the Afghan Team is gonna take this as grudge match...

Prior to knowing we were playing them, I ran into quite a few Afghans who said that they're looking forward to thrashing us.

Pointless getting into an argument with the barbarians of the East - especially over a sport I don't care 'bout one bit.

...and if the match is in Sharjah like the last one, you can expect some fireworks after the game is over. And i'm not talking about that take place in air.
 
waz said:
Can we please make sure we don’t have derogatory comments towards Afghans. Success comes from Allah ultimately and by abusing Muslims wholesale we lift that help.
Click to expand...




Normally I unleash myself on ANYONE who is even the slightest bit anti-Pakistani but as you're you are a brother who I have known for nearly 20 years online, I will keep quiet. I have a lot of respect for you bro.
 
waz said:
Can we please make sure we don’t have derogatory comments towards Afghans. Success comes from Allah ultimately and by abusing Muslims wholesale we lift that help.
Click to expand...
Why are we Pakistanis such docile and suck up when it comes to aghwans? Would it hurt to have little self respect?
Why are we always held to higher standards and expected to show restraint when other side doesn't reciprocate?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1453454991834992644
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1452336630468071439
An Aghwan talking about security 🤡🤡🤡
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1453492842999992328

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1453366636912816134

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1452209815778910213

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1453496096525799429
 
Afghanistan

SQUAD

PLAYER .......................................................................................................................................... ROLE

Mohammad Nabi (c)Allrounder
Asghar AfghanMiddle order batter
Fareed AhmadBowler
Gulbadin NaibBatting allrounder
Hamid HassanBowler
Hashmatullah ShahidiTop order batter
Hazratullah ZazaiOpening batter
Karim JanatBowling allrounder
Mohammad Shahzad †Wicketkeeper batter
Mujeeb Ur RahmanBowler
Najibullah ZadranMiddle order batter
Naveen-ul-HaqBowler
Rahmanullah Gurbaz †Wicketkeeper batter
Rashid KhanBowler
Usman GhaniOpening batter
 
Last edited:
It will take a while for afghans to come around, met many local afghans they don't have such extremist views towards Pakistan. but these foreigners are not in touch with reality. Obviously no one can be allowed to undermine our motherland but yet we have to tread carefully in this matter...Remember its only Pakistan that will loose the most if our ties with afghan people worsen further.... We are winning here.
 
Reichsmarschall said:
Why are we Pakistanis such docile and suck up when it comes to aghwans? Would it hurt to have little self respect?
Why are we always held to higher standards and expected to show restraint when other side doesn't reciprocate?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1453454991834992644
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1452336630468071439
An Aghwan talking about security 🤡🤡🤡
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1453492842999992328

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1453366636912816134

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1452209815778910213

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1453496096525799429
Click to expand...
Bro lets rise above these trolls. These people have very little to cheer about. Its just a game and lets not stoop to the level of these trolls. We got bigger fish to fry.
Peace
 
Musings said:
Bro lets rise above these trolls. These people have very little to cheer about. Its just a game and lets not stoop to the level of these trolls. We got bigger fish to fry.
Peace
Click to expand...
Bro all I'm saying is a little self respect won't hurt anyone. We don't need to take $hit from refugees and absconders.
Enough of anti Pakistan racism and talking down to us.
 
Pakistan

SQUAD

PLAYER ............................................................................................ ROLE
Babar Azam (c)Batter
Shadab Khan (vc)Allrounder
Asif Ali Middle order batter
Fakhar Zaman Opening batter
Haider Ali Middle order batter
Haris Rauf Bowler
Hasan Ali Bowler
Imad Wasim Allrounder
Mohammad Hafeez Allrounder
Mohammad Nawaz Allrounder
Mohammad Rizwan †Wicketkeeper batter
Mohammad Wasim Allrounder
Sarfaraz Ahmed †Wicketkeeper batter
Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler
Shoaib Malik Allrounder
 
Reichsmarschall said:
Bro all I'm saying is a little self respect won't hurt anyone. We don't need to take $hit from refugees and absconders.
Enough of anti Pakistan racism and talking down to us.
Click to expand...
I hear you. Some of these comments are just pure vile. Pakistan will do the talking on the pitch and shut the trolls up!
 
