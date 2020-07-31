What's new

Pakistan, Afghanistan paid heavy price for peace: Dr Abdullah Abdullah

Pakistan, Afghanistan paid heavy price for peace: Dr Abdullah Abdullah
ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah said on Tuesday that both countries have paid a heavy price for peace establishment and joint efforts needed to achieve the targets of prosperity for the masses on both sides.

Dr Abdullah Abdullah, while addressing a conference at the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS), said that it was not an easy path to define future as it needs joint efforts by both sides.

He thanked Pakistani officials for showing hospitality and giving him warm welcome upon his arrival in Islamabad. The top negotiator of the Afghan peace process also praised Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghan refugees.

He highlighted that prosperity of the people of Afghanistan and Pakistan are linked with each other. Abdullah said that he has talked with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi regarding the ongoing peace dialogues. Doha talks had emphasised the elimination of violence in Afghanistan, he said.

Dr Abdullah added that Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process is very important and Kabul desires further strengthening of its ties with Islamabad. “We have to move forward in accordance with the desire of our nation for the establishment of peace besides achieving targets of resuming our economic and trade activities.”

He urged the promotion of bilateral engagements for establishing a peaceful environment which is greatly required for regional stability. He added that nobody will be allowed to use Afghan soil against any country.

Earlier on Monday morning, Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, had arrived in Islamabad on Monday morning on a three-day visit.

He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including prominent members of the High Council for National Reconciliation. This is Dr Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan in his capacity as Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

The visit will provide an opportunity for a wide-ranging exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and people-to-people interaction. The visit of Dr Abdullah Abdullah will contribute to further strengthening amity, brotherhood and close cooperation between the two countries.

