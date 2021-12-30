Pakistan Aeronautical Complex to hand over first batch of JF-17 BLOCK III tomorrow to Pakistan Air Force

AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:

Twitter Sorry need a proper Quotation / Source from Airforce , Associated Press of Pakistan or PTV or Pakistan Radio



First post quoted DGPR_PAF , there is no such news on twitter last tweet is from December 25th on that twitter account Source ?????Sorry need a proper Quotation / Source fromororFirst post quoted, there is no such news on twitter last tweet is from December 25th on that twitter account Click to expand...

There was also no such news last year when last batch of Bravo was handed over to PAF and production of BLOCK III started. Until one night before when same journalists broke the news. That a ceremony will take place tomorrow. PAF channel won't have any news. Just tomorrow you would see on media by evening that the ceremony happened and jets will be in light some painted in PAF theme other in yellow color standing in line.