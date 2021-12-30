What's new

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex to hand over first batch of JF-17 BLOCK III tomorrow to Pakistan Air Force

Zarvan

Zarvan

FuturePAF said:
What a way to end 2021. The Pakistani military has really regained full spectrum balance in the region.
Thanks to ALLAH we never lost it and by help of ALLAH we would always make sure that never happens. INSHALLAH in fact soon reverse will happen. We would rise and India will have to do catching up. Things are headed towards that. Darks days will be over and we would rise.
 
Shah_Deu

Shah_Deu

If true, it would be a great end to an already good year mashaAllah from our armed forces modernization perspective.
 
Jinn Baba

Jinn Baba

Can we expect any pics from the rollout ceremony? Is the press invited? Or will we have to wait for PAF induction?

Damn! The way things are going, I may have to check this forum every hour now :lol: :lol:
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

SD 10 said:
WOW..............CANT wait for tomorrow now

Who is she btw?
A journalist on some channel
Jinn Baba said:
Can we expect any pics from the rollout ceremony? Is the press invited? Or will we have to wait for PAF induction?

Damn! The way things are going, I may have to check this forum every hour now :lol: :lol:
Yes pictures will come and also media will be there.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

Source ?????
  • Twitter :undecided: :whistle: o_O
Sorry need a proper Quotation / Source from Airforce , Associated Press of Pakistan or PTV or Pakistan Radio

First post quoted DGPR_PAF , there is no such news on twitter last tweet is from December 25th on that twitter account
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
Source ?????
  • Twitter :undecided: :whistle: o_O
Sorry need a proper Quotation / Source from Airforce , Associated Press of Pakistan or PTV or Pakistan Radio

First post quoted DGPR_PAF , there is no such news on twitter last tweet is from December 25th on that twitter account
There was also no such news last year when last batch of Bravo was handed over to PAF and production of BLOCK III started. Until one night before when same journalists broke the news. That a ceremony will take place tomorrow. PAF channel won't have any news. Just tomorrow you would see on media by evening that the ceremony happened and jets will be in light some painted in PAF theme other in yellow color standing in line.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

We were suppose to get F16V not so long ago as well 😒
Someone confirmed beyond doubt

I will wait till I hear official announcement, thank you for share however it is best to wait till formal news is released

There are many rumors spreaders on Youtube / Twitter anyone with a account now a days is reporting on any random topic they can think of I knw this first hand as my father watches that stuff all day on Youtube just "Rumor Mill" trying to solve Mysteries as Detective or some claiming to be scientist / economist
 
