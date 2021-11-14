Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Reveals K-8 NG

Windjammer
Pakistan Aeronautical Complex at Dubai Airshow 2021 showcasing many new products including the K-8NG, a newer variant of the K-8 intermediate trainer aircraft manufactured by PAC. The K-8NG is an advanced trainer capable of air to ground precision strikes and reconnaissance.
The aircraft has a MTOW of 4.6 tonnes. It can be armed with many weapons including short range air to air missiles, cannon pods, rocket launchers, laser-guided bombs as well as targeting and jamming pods.
The K-8NG features a large single Multifunction Display (MFD).
