What's new

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Reveals K-8 NG

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
37,484
170
133,860
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Pakistan Aeronautical Complex at Dubai Airshow 2021 showcasing many new products including the K-8NG, a newer variant of the K-8 intermediate trainer aircraft manufactured by PAC. The K-8NG is an advanced trainer capable of air to ground precision strikes and reconnaissance.

1636892954833.png

1636892980592.png


The aircraft has a MTOW of 4.6 tonnes. It can be armed with many weapons including short range air to air missiles, cannon pods, rocket launchers, laser-guided bombs as well as targeting and jamming pods.

1636893043982.png


1636893085132.png


The K-8NG features a large single Multifunction Display (MFD).

1636893114143.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom