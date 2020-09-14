Pakistan Adopts a STRONG , policy about future contact with India

Pak takes U-turn, rejects proposal to import cotton and sugar from India Cabinet says 'no' day after Economic Coordination Committee gave go-ahead for imports from neighbouring country In a volte-face, Pakistan’s Cabinet on Thursday rejected a proposal of its Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to import cotton and sugar from India, according to a Cabinet minister.

Pakistan's Parliament Rejects any trade with India till Kashmir issue is resolved**Indian Source the news has not been released on Pakistani Media YetWatching the Live Reporting on TVIslamabad, April 1In a volte-face, Pakistan’s Cabinet on Thursday rejected a proposal of its Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to import cotton and sugar from India, according to a Cabinet minister.“Cabinet stated clearly NO trade with India,” Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said in a tweet soon after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday.“PM made clear there can be no normalisation of relations with India until they reverse” their actions viz Kashmir of August 5 2019, tweeted Mazari, who is known for her hawkish stand on Kashmir.The Cabinet decision comes a day after Pakistan’s new Finance Minister Hammad Azhar on Wednesday announced that the country will lift a nearly two-year long ban on the import of cotton and sugar from India after a meeting of the ECC chaired by him.Ahead of the Cabinet meeting, Mazari had said that all ECC decisions have to be approved by Cabinet and only then can they be seen as “approved” by the government.“Just for the record - All ECC decisions have to be approved by Cabinet & only then they can be seen as “approved by govt”! So today in Cabinet there will be discussion on ECC decisions incl trade with India & then govt decision will be taken! Media shd be aware of this atleast!” Mazari tweeted.Azhar’s announcement on Wednesday to import cotton and sugar from India had raised hopes of a partial revival of bilateral trade relations, which were suspended after the August 5, 2019 decision of New Delhi to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.India is the world’s biggest producer of cotton and the second biggest sugar manufacturer.