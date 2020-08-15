Pakistan admires role of Bangali Muslim leaders in its creation Tribune Desk Published at 07:32 pm August 15th, 2020 File Photo: A boy uses a bamboo stick to adjust national flags at an overhead bridge ahead of Pakistan's Independence Day, in Islamabad, Pakistan Aug 10, 2018 Reuters On August 14, 1947, Pakistan got independence from the British and Bangladesh (then East Pakistan) was a part of Pakistan until March 25, 1971 The Pakistan envoy to Bangladesh has appreciated the contributions of the Muslim leaders of Bengal in the creation of Pakistan. High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui recalled the struggles of Muslims in the then Bengal province and said: "Their efforts are very well documented both in Pakistan and Bangladesh. Today, we remembered all our leaders and prayed for their souls." His appreciation came on Friday in speaking to the Turkey-based Anadolu Agency on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan, reported the Pakistani daily, The Express Tribune. The Pakistan mission in Dhaka celebrated the day at its premises on a limited scale due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Siddiqui said: "The leaders of Bengal – Nawab Sir Salimullah, Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, AK Fazlul Huq, Moulvi Tamizuddin, among several others, are part of the glorious history of our struggle for Pakistan." Referring to relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh, he said both countries "share unbreakable bonds of history, religion and culture. I am sure these bonds will become even stronger in the days ahead." On August 14, 1947, Pakistan got independence from the British and Bangladesh (then East Pakistan) was a part of Pakistan until March 25, 1971. On December 16, 1971, Bangladesh was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces after a nine month long Liberation War. Tense relations Relations between the two countries have remained tense for the last many years as the countries have yet to overcome the bitter memories of 1971, according to The Express Tribune report. Besides, the decision of the incumbent Bangladesh government about bringing to book and thus execution of top leaders of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami on charges of committing war crimes in 1971, took the relationship between the two countries to a new low. The bitterness in the relationship mounted as Pakistan stood against the trials, terming them politically motivated. It also accused Dhaka of violating the 1974 trilateral agreement between Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh, the report said. Relations between the two countries worsened when Pakistan's National Assembly in 2016 passed a unanimous resolution condemning the execution of Jamaat leaders in Bangladesh. Subsequently, the government of Bangladesh was reluctant to approve the appointment of a Pakistani high commissioner for 20 months. Eventually, Islamabad had to make a new proposal for the appointment of Imran Ahmed Siddiqui as the envoy to Dhaka. The appointment was approved by Bangladesh in November 2019 and Siddiqui joined his workplace in January this year. The cold relationship between Pakistan and Bangladesh has recently started thawing, with observers saying China played a role in mediation, according to the report. It said quiet diplomatic efforts are being initiated by the two countries as diplomatic sources have revealed that the current regional security environment compelled the two to reset their troubled ties. In July, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina over the phone and wanted to know about the coronavirus situation in Bangladesh. And in August, Pakistan's High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui held a rare meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen in Dhaka. https://www.dhakatribune.com/bangla...ole-of-bangali-muslim-leaders-in-its-creation