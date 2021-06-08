Pakistan administers 10 millionth Covid vaccine dose

UKBengali said: I think 20-25% will be sufficient as you have a young and relatively slim population - best to target the old, the sick and the fat first as everyone else is not really at risk of even being hospitalised. Click to expand...

Vapnope said: Hopefully by june end we will reach 500,000 jabs a day. GoP also needs to make it mandatory for everyone, people failing to comply this should be fined. Click to expand...

Pakistan govt is working very professionally we have first targeted olders and now 18 plus is open. i think you are right and thats the reason Pakistan govt has planned to vaccinate 70 million Pakistanis this year that is around 30 % population.Pakistan govt through private sector will starts stopping salaries of people who have not vaccinated yet.Sindh govt had announced that they will not release July salaries of those who have not been vaccinated.