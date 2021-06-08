What's new

Pakistan administers 10 millionth Covid vaccine dose

Pakistan administered the 10 millionth Covid-19 vaccine dose on Wednesday, with Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar announcing that the authorities aimed to inoculate 70 million people by the end of this year.

Speaking at a ceremony held to mark the deliverance of the 10 millionth dose, Umar said around seven million people had been administered vaccine doses in the country, but the country had a long way to go to meet the target of vaccinating 70 million people.

He said around 300,000 people were registering themselves for vaccination against Covid-19 on a daily basis and urged people to get inoculated so that the government may ease Covid-19 restrictions.

The minister added that precautionary measures taken during the third wave of the pandemic in the country had shown positive results and a visible reduction in Covid-19 positivity rate.


Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate has been recorded as 2.54 per cent in the past 24 hours — the second day in a row that the positivity rate remained below 3pc. According to the health ministry, 43,900 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours after which 1,118 people tested positive.

Besides, 335,790 people were administered Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday, according to the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC).

“The more [people] we vaccinate, the better we will be protected [against Covid-19],” Umar said, appealing to people to increasingly participate in the vaccination campaign.

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who accompanied Umar on the occasion of the administration of the 10 millionth dose, tweeted: "We have reached the milestone of administering the vaccine to 10 million people [sic]."

He also lauded the government, particularly Prime Minister Imran Khan and the NCOC, for the way it battled the pandemic.



Earlier in the day, Umar had announced in a tweet that the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Pakistan would cross the 10 million mark today (Wednesday).



Prior to that, Umar had announced that a call centre was being established to contact people who had not been administered the second dose of the vaccine and convince them to complete their vaccination, as reports emerged that around 300,000 recipients of the first dose had never returned to receive their second jab of the Covid-19 vaccine.

around 4.5 % Pakistanis have been vaccinated so far the num is very big but still need to vaccinate at least 50% population in order to reduce restrictions and be normal.
 
Hopefully by june end we will reach 500,000 jabs a day. GoP also needs to make it mandatory for everyone, people failing to comply this should be fined.
 
I think 20-25% will be sufficient as you have a young and relatively slim population - best to target the old, the sick and the fat first as everyone else is not really at risk of even being hospitalised.
 
It's close to 9% as most of the vaccine is one jab Sinovac or Sinopharm administered, I think.
 
Pakistan govt is working very professionally we have first targeted olders and now 18 plus is open. i think you are right and thats the reason Pakistan govt has planned to vaccinate 70 million Pakistanis this year that is around 30 % population.
Pakistan govt through private sector will starts stopping salaries of people who have not vaccinated yet.
Sindh govt had announced that they will not release July salaries of those who have not been vaccinated.
 
This I cannot agree with.

Everyone has the right to decide what medical treatment they will subject themselves to. With vaccines you are not even sick when you are jabbed and are taking something to protect yourself or someone else in the future.

Vaccines for viruses like corona must be voluntary as otherwise it is the thin-end of a wedge to medical tyranny.
 
Population of Pakistan - 225 million
Adult population of Pakistan - 125 million(approximately)
Younger population of Pakistan - 100 million (approx.)
Targeted populated to be vaccinated till the end of December 2021 - 70 million (adults)
No. of Doses given - 10 million
Fully vaccinated - 2.6 million
Partially vaccinated - 5 million
No, both are double jabs vaccine.
CanSino is the single jab vaccine which we have just started administering.
 
