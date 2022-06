Pakistan - A thankless Nation

Pakistan I guess has reached the breaking point, all that corruption, wars, injustices, killings and instability, if they don't show seriousness now then after this I don't think we will ever be able to recover that easily.



Sometimes I wish Ayub would just simply vanish, bhutto would never have been born in Pakistan, Shareef should never have migrated from india (I don't know if this family really migrated or not, if not he should have died in an accident before reproduction). Some other Muslim nation should just simply conquer Pakistan and take over the governance.



Since Ayub to this current tamasha we have lost generations who could have collectively reshaped our society and make Pakistan prosper, what actually have we achieved? The individuals became billionaires but the country remained poor ..... just imagine these dynasties and generals prospered but country only faced decline.



May ALLAH decide between these darbariz and common Pakistanis.