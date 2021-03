Don't want to be that guy, but I doubt we have a genuine tourism policy to support this growth. Basically, we are asking for trouble if we hope for more. Pakistan needs to develop its own Cancun-type solution to 'funnel' foreign tourism. Basically, send folks to the right places and to the right hosts, and ensure that these folks are getting a AAA experience in line with their values and expectations. This isn't for the feint of heart and weak of effort.