Pakistan a leading country in taking steps to reverse carbon emissions:

Pakistan a leading country in taking steps to reverse carbon emissions: PM Imran Khan




Prime Minister Imran Khan launching monsoon planation drive in Islamabad. Photo: Twitter/PM Office


Prime Minister Imran Khan launching monsoon planation drive in Islamabad. Photo: Twitter/PM Office

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan remarked on Monday that Pakistan has now become a leading country taking steps to reverse carbon emissions.

While launching the monsoon plantation drive in Islamabad, the premier asked Pakistanis to fully participate in the tree plantation campaign to enhance the country's forest cover.

At the capital’s Fatima Jinnah Park, the prime minister planted the sapling of Avocado (Persea Americana) fruit tree to kick off the plantation drive.

He said it is unfortunate that our forest cover is very less when compared with other regional countries as this matter was neglected in the past.

PM Imran Khan said we have to turn Pakistan green to fight global warming and offset the impact of pollution.

The prime minister said it will bring a big revolution if each person plants at least one sapling during the next three weeks.

The PM said he has also directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure plantation at empty spaces in cities. He said our aim is to leave behind a better Pakistan for future generations.

He said the government's ten billion tree Tsunami project as well as the plantation of one billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is widely acknowledged across the world.

The primer said Pakistan is now recognized as a leading country which is taking steps to reverse carbon emissions.

Two days ago, he planted a sapling in Nathia Gali’s scenic resort to promote plantation for the sake of preserving the natural environment. He also urged the nation especially youth to join hands in gearing up for the plantation campaign.

Tourism policy

Meanwhile, a meeting has been convened at the PM Office by PM Imran Khan to review progress on the government's strategy to enhance tourism across Pakistan.

The prime minister will chair the meeting also attended by federal ministers, advisers and special assistants.

He would be given a comprehensive briefing on the tourism and facilities provided to the tourists.
 
