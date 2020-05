There is a concept in Counter-Terrorism studies which is being looked at in quite detail by experts in recent years. Its called "Resilience".



The idea is simple. While terrorist attacks are desgined to break the will of the people, in many cases they achieve the opposite effect. Instead of bowing down to terrorism, people start to identify more closely with state policy and call for decisive action against terrorists.



The "Resilience" framework doesnt work in all countries but it is certainly one of the reasons why we in Pakistan have recovered so well. Our state apparatus is far more developed than Afghanistan and Libya, so that helped too. Plus, we have strong institutions which stayed intact despite setbacks. The fact that there is more community bonding here has also helped.



We are indeed a resilient nation Alhamdulillah.

