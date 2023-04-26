What's new

Pakistan : A Greater Punjab Project ? پنجاب کی کہانی ایک پنجابی کی زبانی

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

#1.jpg

#2.jpg

#3.jpg

#4.jpg

#5.jpg

#6.jpg

#7.jpg

#8.jpg

#9.jpg

#10.jpg

#11.jpg

#12.jpg


A must read for every Pakistani especially Punjabis
Will specially qoute @NOBODY here.

@Moula Jutt
@Mirzali Khan
@Great Janjua
@SQ_8
@ziaulislam @Bleek @AlKardai

Bas ahi bande zen ch a rae
 
AlKardai

AlKardai

I uhh.......can't understand that much urdu.
Can someone please translate or give an overview?
 
M. Sarmad

M. Sarmad

The title is misleading, esp. for those who cannot read Urdu

As per the article, It was Ataullah Mengal (a Baloch Ethno-fascist and a staunch opponent of Pakistan and Pakistan ideology) who said that Pakistan is nothing but a "greater Punjab project"... The whole article refutes this claim, but it's in Urdu.
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

@Maula Jatt

Title is misleading. 👇 The rest is too long. I'd make write a summary for you when I get around ot reading the whole thing.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

مجھے تو اس میں کچھ غلط نظر نہیں آیا یہ ایک معروضی حقیقت بیان کی گئی ہے۔ ہالانکہ میں پنجابی نہیں ہوں پر یہ ایک تاریخی حقیقت لکھی ہوئی تحریر ہے
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

Urdu comprehension does a good job of separating wheat from chaff.
jk :D

@Areesh , French, my ***. Urdu be one of the most sophisticated languages ever. No cap.

Haan lekin mazloom minorities ke shattay taart ho jaen ge parh ke. That is, if they can read Urdu and not just their little regional languages
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Ok let me write down summary here:

The bloodshed during the partition of Punjab significantly changed the psychology of punjabians.They thought that they have been killed for their love with Pakistan.This killing only brought more love for Pakistan in their hearts (human nature you know) .But This love soon started crossing its limits to the extent that Punjabi identity was somewhat overshadowed with the Pakistani identity.

"Learn Urdu,Write Urdu and Speak Urdu" ideology came into play to enhance their Pakistani Identity.

This Pakistani identity created for them huge space in Army, Beurocracy and other state institutions.


But this Pakistaniat caused two huge problems:
1-Punjabion ne sirf Punjab ko hi Pakistan samjna lia

2-Other Ethnic groups started to think of Pakistan as just a Greater Punjab Project that should be stopped at any cost.
Letter written by Atta Ullah Mangal (A sardar of Balochistan) to Khan Abdul Wali Khan
" Wali ! Muj se azadi jaise muqadas naam ki qasam le lo
Jis ko "Pakistan" kaha ja raha hai wo "Greater Punjab" k siwa kuch b nahi "
The rest revolves around these too points

I my opinion:
For Pakistan to be a stable state, Punjabi identity needs to be revived again ofcourse balance must be kept b/w Punjabi nationalism and Pakistani Nationalism.
Otherwise aik din Pakistan sirf Punjab tak hi mehdood reh jae ga.
@Maula Jatt
 
