Pakistan : A Greater Punjab Project ? پنجاب کی کہانی ایک پنجابی کی زبانی

AlKardai said: I uhh.......can't understand that much urdu.

Can someone please translate or give an overview? Click to expand...

Ok let me write down summary here:The bloodshed during the partition of Punjab significantly changed the psychology of punjabians.They thought that they have been killed for their love with Pakistan.This killing only brought more love for Pakistan in their hearts (human nature you know) .But This love soon started crossing its limits to the extent that Punjabi identity was somewhat overshadowed with the Pakistani identity.ideology came into play to enhance their Pakistani Identity.This Pakistani identity created for them huge space in Army, Beurocracy and other state institutions.But this Pakistaniat caused two huge problems:1-Punjabion ne sirf Punjab ko hi Pakistan samjna lia2-Other Ethnic groups started to think of Pakistan as just a Greater Punjab Project that should be stopped at any cost.Letter written by Atta Ullah Mangal (A sardar of Balochistan) to Khan Abdul Wali Khan" Wali ! Muj se azadi jaise muqadas naam ki qasam le loJis ko "Pakistan" kaha ja raha hai wo "Greater Punjab" k siwa kuch b nahi "The rest revolves around these too pointsFor Pakistan to be a stable state, Punjabi identity needs to be revived again ofcourse balance must be kept b/w Punjabi nationalism and Pakistani Nationalism.Otherwise aik din Pakistan sirf Punjab tak hi mehdood reh jae ga.