Pakistan a Buffer state

Professor Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed is the Professor Emeritus of Political Science, Stockholm University, he has taught at LUMS and Government College, Lahore, as well. He is the author of "The Punjab Bloodied, Partitioned and Cleansed" and "Pakistan: The Garrison State", he is about to release his third book on Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed comes on The Pakistan Experience to discuss why he believes Pakistan was created as a buffer state between the Soviet Union and India by the British and the role of Quaid-e-Azam in the creation of Pakistan. Was Jinnah working with the British? Did the Radcliffe Award favour India or Pakistan? Who started the massacres in Punjab? Why did the Sikhs not join Pakistan? Find out on this week's episode of the Pakistan Experience. Probably the most important conversation on partition that you will ever hear. The Pakistan Experience is a podcast looking to tell stories about Pakistan, and Pakistanis, through the lost art of conversation.