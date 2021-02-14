What's new

Pakistan a Buffer state

Pakistan a buffer state. To stop communists from spreading.

My book is based on primary source and first-person accounts and I interviewed 3 army chiefs and 4 ISI heads and many top officers. My book is based on primary source and facts and no one can deny it.

Pakistan by design is a weak and dependent state.

Jinnah statement “a moth eaten Pakistan.”

Two nation theory is a biggest lie.

Jinnah offered Sikhs to join Pakistan and offered to sign blank paper and they can put whatever demands they want.

India offered Kashmir for Hyderabad but Pakistan rejected.

In march Muslims in Rawalpindi organized and killed five to seven thousand Sikhs. And no sympathy was shown from Muslim league and Jinnah was thinking whole of Punjab will be part of Pakistan. But in may Jinnah realized this is not a case, so he offered Sikhs to join Pakistan but it was already too late. Sikhs said who will keep your words after you?

Jinnah was in bed with British there is no two opinions about it. There is statement of viceroy of India on record thanking Jinnah for helping against congress.

Jinnah was not a practicing Muslim. But it’s a personal matter. People have written that they told Jinnah how to perform prayer in the train and also when he went to Badshahi mosque, he was told how to perform prayer.

Make the part of Kashmir you have a province and work on it. Other part is theirs and its gone. Pakistan’s own record is not worth being proud of and no one is ready to listen to you.

No state is sacred and above criticism, only thing sacred is humanity.


Professor Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed is the Professor Emeritus of Political Science, Stockholm University, he has taught at LUMS and Government College, Lahore, as well. He is the author of "The Punjab Bloodied, Partitioned and Cleansed" and "Pakistan: The Garrison State", he is about to release his third book on Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed comes on The Pakistan Experience to discuss why he believes Pakistan was created as a buffer state between the Soviet Union and India by the British and the role of Quaid-e-Azam in the creation of Pakistan. Was Jinnah working with the British? Did the Radcliffe Award favour India or Pakistan? Who started the massacres in Punjab? Why did the Sikhs not join Pakistan? Find out on this week's episode of the Pakistan Experience. Probably the most important conversation on partition that you will ever hear. The Pakistan Experience is a podcast looking to tell stories about Pakistan, and Pakistanis, through the lost art of conversation.
 
One can whine about the past all they want, about whether the two nation theory was good or bad, or whether the cows jumped over the moon or not. It's like bickering over spilt milk, it's childish and it's indicative of the mindset that belongs to those people, who want to see Pakistan destroyed. Why? Because Pakistan's existence interferes with their hinduvta/zionist agenda. 20 years of zionist-Western illegal military occupation of Afghanistan bares testimony to the zionist's hegemony. 17 years of illegal military occupation Iraq blares through the annals of history, of what sort of demonic entity, the zionist-Western civilization really is. And to know for a fact, that the hinduvta india of today is the lackey of the zionist-Western mafia syndicate, doesn't bode well for those who challenge the Two Nation Theory. Ones who are blindsided by their own limitations to see beyond what is, and who have willfully failed to approach the Noble Quran for help. Such kind, along with the zionist-West, well now .... Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah has declared in the Noble Quran, that HE will deal with both kind indulged in deception and oppression of humanity.

Pakistan is here, has been for the last 73 years. Whether Pakistan remains, is irrelevant, because without Islam, there is no Pakistan. The sooner Pakistanis understand this FACT, the sooner they would start working on establishing the nation with greatest priority on faith in Allah.
 
