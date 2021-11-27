What's new

Pakistan 2021 Year End Review: Highs, Lows and Issues

R

RiazHaq

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 31, 2009
5,892
66
7,481
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
www.southasiainvestor.com

Pakistan 2021 Year End Review: Highs, Lows and Issues

The Covid19 pandemic that started in late 2019 continued to ravage the world in 2021. Europe, India and the United States were among the m...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com

The Covid19 pandemic that started in late 2019 continued to ravage the world in 2021. Europe, India and the United States were among the most impacted by it. Pakistan was able to control it better than its large eastern neighbor but it, too, was hit by double digit global inflation. Pakistan's economic recovery began in earnest with higher GDP growth, record exports and remittances from the Pakistani diaspora. It was a banner year for Pakistan's technology startups with over $300 million of venture investments, about 15 times higher than the year 2020. The war in Afghanistan ended with the US troops withdrawal and the fall of Kabul to the Taliban. Many risks and uncertainties remain as Pakistan and the world enter Year 2022. Let us hope and pray that the new year brings peace and prosperity for all.

Happy New Year 2022



Here is a summary of some of the key highlights, lowlights and issues for Pakistan's year 2021:

Highlights:


1. Banner year for tech startups in Pakistan

2. Exports, remittances and Roshan Digital Accounts hit new records

3. Demographic dividend and record remittances

4. Pakistan's online workforce 3rd largest in the world

5. India variant, later named Delta variant, sparked a new wave of covid that Pakistan controlled. Over 150 million vaccine doses administered.

6. Sehat card launched in Punjab after KP, a major step toward universal healthcare

7. Economic recovery led by construction (cement, infrastructure, housing) manufacturing (cars, motorcycles, tractors) and agriculture (bumper crops)

8. Over 20 million mobile phones assembled in Pakistan

9. Textile boom, record corporate profits, new companies registrations

10. Pakistan is on track to become the world’s 7th largest consumer market

11. War in Afghanistan ended with US withdrawal and the fall of Kabul to the Taliban

12. OIC Conference on Afghanistan

13. Pakistan National Security Policy document launched

Lowlights:

1. Inflation up, Deficits up, Gas shortages

2. Going into 3rd year of pandemic with Omicron surging

3. PTI popularity down

Uncertainties and Risks:

1. Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

2. Impact of Omicron

3. Soaring current account deficits

Related Links:

Haq's Musings

South Asia Investor Review

Banner Year For Pakistani Tech Startups

Pakistan to Be World's 7th Largest Consumer Market By 2030

Sehat Card: Universal Healthcare in Pakistan

Textile Boom in Pakistan

Construction and Manufacturing Driving Pakistan's Recovery

Demographic Dividend and Record Remittances

Mobile Phone Manufacturing in Pakistan

Covid Crisis in India

Pakistan's COVID Handling

Riaz Haq's Youtube Channel

PakAlumni: Pakistani Social Network


www.southasiainvestor.com

Pakistan 2021 Year End Review: Highs, Lows and Issues

The Covid19 pandemic that started in late 2019 continued to ravage the world in 2021. Europe, India and the United States were among the m...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

PaklovesTurkiye
The Supreme Court’s verdict on Nasla tower is setting unsettling precedent
Replies
4
Views
341
Kambojaric
Kambojaric
H
Govt is Allocating Rs. 2.1 Trillion ($13.5 billion) for Development Programs in Budget 2021-22: Asad Umar
Replies
1
Views
311
313ghazi
313ghazi
INDIAPOSITIVE
Fitch Affirms Pakistan at 'B-'
Replies
2
Views
471
ARMalik
ARMalik
truthfollower
Afghanistan: Implications of a global failure for US and Pakistan! – Gen Tariq Khan
Replies
1
Views
452
AsianLion
AsianLion
B
Life after LDC Graduation: How is Bangladesh poised for EU GSP+?
Replies
1
Views
420
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom