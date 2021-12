Pakistan 2021 Year End Review: Highs, Lows and Issues The Covid19 pandemic that started in late 2019 continued to ravage the world in 2021. Europe, India and the United States were among the m...

Happy New Year 2022

Pakistan 2021 Year End Review: Highs, Lows and Issues The Covid19 pandemic that started in late 2019 continued to ravage the world in 2021. Europe, India and the United States were among the m...

The Covid19 pandemic that started in late 2019 continued to ravage the world in 2021. Europe, India and the United States were among the most impacted by it. Pakistan was able to control it better than its large eastern neighbor but it, too, was hit by double digit global inflation. Pakistan's economic recovery began in earnest with higher GDP growth, record exports and remittances from the Pakistani diaspora. It was a banner year for Pakistan's technology startups with over $300 million of venture investments, about 15 times higher than the year 2020. The war in Afghanistan ended with the US troops withdrawal and the fall of Kabul to the Taliban. Many risks and uncertainties remain as Pakistan and the world enter Year 2022. Let us hope and pray that the new year brings peace and prosperity for all.Here is a summary of some of the key highlights, lowlights and issues for Pakistan's year 2021:1. Banner year for tech startups in Pakistan 2. Exports, remittances and Roshan Digital Accounts hit new records3. Demographic dividend and record remittances4. Pakistan's online workforce 3rd largest in the world5. India variant, later named Delta variant , sparked a new wave of covid that Pakistan controlled. Over 150 million vaccine doses administered.6. Sehat card launched in Punjab after KP, a major step toward universal healthcare7. Economic recovery led by construction (cement, infrastructure, housing) manufacturing (cars, motorcycles, tractors) and agriculture (bumper crops)8. Over 20 million mobile phones assembled in Pakistan 9. Textile boom , record corporate profits, new companies registrations10. Pakistan is on track to become the world’s 7th largest consumer market 11. War in Afghanistan ended with US withdrawal and the fall of Kabul to the Taliban12. OIC Conference on Afghanistan13. Pakistan National Security Policy document launched1. Inflation up, Deficits up, Gas shortages2. Going into 3rd year of pandemic with Omicron surging3. PTI popularity down1. Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan2. Impact of Omicron3. Soaring current account deficits