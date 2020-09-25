🇵🇰 Pakistan - 1st Right of Reply, General Debate, 75th Session

Path-Finder
ELITE MEMBER
- Feb 7, 2013
- 18,696
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
this guy delivered an equal backhand to the indian response to pm speech.
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|R
|FinCEN Files: UK is Global Center For Money Laundering and Pakistan Among its Top 3 Sources
|Pakistan Economy
|0
|S
|CPEC: Gwadar emerging as immense trade, energy-transportation hub, to economise landlocked statesAPPSEPTEMBER 26, 2020svg%3EThe China Pakistan Ec
|CPEC
|0
|Pakistan inducted into global Champions for Nature community
|Strategic & Foreign Affairs
|0
|J
|Modi addressing UNGA makes no mention of Pakistan or China
|Indian Defence Forum
|48
|Featured Ready to undertake operations on both China, Pakistan fronts: IAF
|Central & South Asia
|15
|H
|Reema Khan Pakistani Actress With Pakistan Army
|General Photos & Multimedia
|2
|Featured Kashmir will never be a part of India: Pakistan responds to Indian statement on PM's UNGA speech
|Strategic & Foreign Affairs
|7
|B
|Pakistan imposes fresh ADD on HYDROGEN PEROXIDE imports from Bangladesh
|Bangladesh Defence Forum
|6
|Pakistan PM Imran Khan Speech at 75th United Nations General Assembly Session | 25 Sep 2020
|Political Videos
|17
|Featured World Bank Approves Financing Worth $450 Million for Pakistan’s Move to Green Energy
|Pakistan Economy
|0