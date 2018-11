Pakistan: 15-year-old Sikh girl raped inside ambulance; heard screaming





In a barbaric incident, a 15-year-old mentally unstable Sikh girl was raped by two paramedics inside an ambulance in Pakistan's Punjab province on Sunday.



The girl was rescued after her parents heard her screaming from within an ambulance belonging to Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122.



She was rushed to a hospital, and is reportedly stable.



The perpetrators have been arrested.



Here are the details.



Rape: The girl had gone missing on Saturday "





After she did not return, her family complained to the police, and set out to search for her.



While they were searching, the girl's father heard her screams from within an ambulance.



On noticing the father, the rapists fled in the ambulance, and dumped the girl 2kms away.



Fact: The girl's father recounts his horror "



"We heard a girl screaming inside the ambulance. We rushed to the vehicle and found two men were assaulting our girl," the girl's father told the press, recounting the traumatic incident.





Commenting on the incident, investigating officers told news agency PTI that an FIR had been registered against the accused, identified as Ahsan Ali and Sameen Haider.



Both were government employees working for emergency service Rescue 1122.



Rescue 1122 spokesman Muhammad Farooq said that the incident was the first-of-its-kind in Rescue 1122's 14-year history, and an internal committee had been formed to investigate the matter.