No idea what 'Muslim' has got to do wth anything. Rape is a crime and it happens everywhere. I wish PDF put some control on these rape threads as it's pretty obvious rape is being used by posters to slag the rival countries. It serves no good purpose. Only threads that explore the subject from a new angle or offer new insight or are particulary disgusting even by rape standards should be allowed. This constant posting of rapes is wrong. I also detect vicarious pleasure in many posters which is disgusting and utterly reprehensible.There is a victim behind each of these incidents we need to think about. @waz you guys needs to look into this. @Moonlight Your thoughts?