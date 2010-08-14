Pakistan: 12-year-old boy shot for resisting rape in Multan, #justiceforzainqureshi trends online

Three men in the city of Multan, Pakistan, allegedly attempted to rape a 12-year-old boy and after he resisted, they shot him. Social media users are using the hashtag #justiceforzainqureshi to demand action against the perpetrators after the incident caused an uproar online.The teenage boy was shifted to Nishtar Hospital in Multan. According to the media reports, the doctors claimed his condition to be critical. Currently, according to social media posts, an operation was carried out successfully on Qureshi, and he is supposedly out of danger.On the complaint of the boy’s father, police have registered a case against three people and arrested two of them.Ehsan Ahmad, a resident of Mouza Bellewala, filed a written application at Baet Mir Hazar police station. He stated the accused asked his 12-year-old son, Zain Qureshi, to go with them to eat fish at the market.According to Pakistani media, the complainant also stated that the accused, identified as Omar Korai, Shafat Jhabil, and Meena Korai, took the boy to the forest of Landi Pitafi.Then the accused allegedly tried to rape the boy and as he resisted, the accused shot him and fled the scene.At first, the police shifted the injured boy to Jatoi Hospital for treatment. However, later moved him to Nishtar Hospital in Multan due to his critical condition.Police immediately arrested the main accused, Meena and later caught Jhabil.According to a Muzaffargarh police spokesperson Wasim Khan Gopang, on the instructions of District Police Officer Nadeem Abbas, a committee has been formed to investigate the case.The committee headed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the Jatoi area is working to arrest the third person accused, as per Pakistani media reports.A team of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) on August 31 visited the injured teenager in Muzaffargarh, local media reported