Pakistan: 12-year-old boy shot for resisting rape in Multan, #justiceforzainqureshi trends online

May 19, 2019
Pakistan: 12-year-old boy shot for resisting rape in Multan, #justiceforzainqureshi trends online

Three men in the city of Multan, Pakistan, allegedly attempted to rape a 12-year-old boy and after he resisted, they shot him. Social media users are using the hashtag #justiceforzainqureshi to demand action against the perpetrators after the incident caused an uproar online.

The teenage boy was shifted to Nishtar Hospital in Multan. According to the media reports, the doctors claimed his condition to be critical. Currently, according to social media posts, an operation was carried out successfully on Qureshi, and he is supposedly out of danger.

On the complaint of the boy’s father, police have registered a case against three people and arrested two of them.

Ehsan Ahmad, a resident of Mouza Bellewala, filed a written application at Baet Mir Hazar police station. He stated the accused asked his 12-year-old son, Zain Qureshi, to go with them to eat fish at the market.

According to Pakistani media, the complainant also stated that the accused, identified as Omar Korai, Shafat Jhabil, and Meena Korai, took the boy to the forest of Landi Pitafi.
Then the accused allegedly tried to rape the boy and as he resisted, the accused shot him and fled the scene.
At first, the police shifted the injured boy to Jatoi Hospital for treatment. However, later moved him to Nishtar Hospital in Multan due to his critical condition.


Police immediately arrested the main accused, Meena and later caught Jhabil.

According to a Muzaffargarh police spokesperson Wasim Khan Gopang, on the instructions of District Police Officer Nadeem Abbas, a committee has been formed to investigate the case.

The committee headed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the Jatoi area is working to arrest the third person accused, as per Pakistani media reports.

A team of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) on August 31 visited the injured teenager in Muzaffargarh, local media reported
 
Aug 18, 2015
Protest_again said:
Ehsan Ahmad, a resident of Mouza Bellewala, filed a written application at Baet Mir Hazar police station. He stated the accused asked his 12-year-old son, Zain Qureshi, to go with them to eat fish at the market.
This is an eye opener not to trust anybody else with own children.
 
Aug 24, 2015
Protest_again said:
Published: September 01, 2020 18:23

@PakSword @waz @Arsalan

O.P is ashamed and angry because someone posted a thread about 80 years old raped in India so he googled and try to revenge by posting old news. Kindly treat this mentally ill sanghhi.
 
May 19, 2019
Maarkhoor said:
Published: September 01, 2020 18:23

@PakSword @waz @Arsalan

O.P is ashamed and angry because someone posted a thread about 80 years old raped in India so he googled and try to revenge by posting old news. Kindly treat this mentally ill sanghhi.
Lol. Since rape news are such a hot topic on PDF these days and you can't handle a single thread on rape from Pakistan.
 
Mar 14, 2017
Chanakyaa said:
Fact is, In ENTIRE SOUTH ASIA, Your Children are not safe. If you area father/mother, never let your child stay away from your observation.
Fact is the entirely world, Your Children are not safe. If you area father/mother, never let your child stay away from your observation.

I live in the UK and you'd be shocked at how many such cases are reported in the local media. Sexual abuse of children and rape of women has been happening for as long as there has been mankind. We just don't know about the historic extent of it for the most part.

Keep your children in sight, keep them safe.
 
Jul 25, 2013
One Indonesian kindegarden boy was raped many times by his male teacher (Westerner) in Jakarta International School (JIS). It happen through some period of time so it is clear that the boy is afraid to even inform his own parent.

The case happened in the past, around 3 years ago If I am not forgotten. I
 
Jan 20, 2011
Protest_again said:
Lol. Since rape news are such a hot topic on PDF these days and you can't handle a single thread on rape from Pakistan.
rapes happen even in greenland mate, the thing is, india is a rape capital of the world, posting news on rape crimes in pakistan wont change that.

regards
 
Jan 17, 2009
Indos said:
One Indonesian kindegarden boy was raped many times by his male teacher (Westerner) in Jakarta International School (JIS). It happen through some period of time so it is clear that the boy is afraid to even inform his own parent.

The case happened in the past, around 3 years ago If I am not forgotten. I
In India a young boy Pradumna was murdered. It wasnt a rape case but shows how vulnerable our Kids are.
SInce then CCTVs, Care etc has changed rapidly. But still, the safety of your kids, lies with you.

www.firstpost.com

Ryan International murder case story so far: Accused sent to remand; Boy's parents want death penalty - India News , Firstpost

CBI on Wednesday morning reportedly arrested a Class XI student in the murder of seven-year old boy in Gurugram's Ryan Internation School in August Watch LIVE News, Latest Updates, Live blog, Highlights and Live coverage online at firstpost.com.
www.firstpost.com www.firstpost.com
 
