What's new

Pakisan's inevitable annexation of India

Status
Not open for further replies.
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
3,329
-7
2,981
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Why the annexation of India is inevitable just from the stragetic point of view.

1. The Indians certainly will always mis-measure others power and strength this plays into Pakistan's strength. They have an illusion and this is just part of their nature..

2. The Indians won't be able to contain or fight PAF for much longer than 3-4 years the only entity doing the fighting will be the Indian armed forces leaving the civilians completely out of this as you may know the Indians in and out the large majority of Indians are just peasants consisting of pacificist, Yogists, and other elements who do not believe in rebelion.

3. Pakistan's way to victory is simple and it is thru IAF by defeating the Indian armed forces and once that happens the Indian civilians will not rebel against Pakistan.. This was how the 1000 year rule was possible it is easy to terrorize the indians civilians just the sight of an angry bearded PK soldier will dishearten them so they are easily control-able civilians. This has been proven time and time again by the Delhi sultanate, Mugal empire and 5 sultanates. Do not look at their numbers but they are just peasants and an illusion.

4. The Key to whole of India is via breaking the Indian armed forces exclusively. Not impossible and within PAF abilitiies because it won't be as chellenging facing militarized civilians.

Being back inside Delhi is not as chellenging as some may assume from the tactical and stragetic point of view.. As a matter fact it is alot easier than most assume
 
Last edited:
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
9,844
14
11,322
Country
Pakistan
Location
Yemen
Titanium100 said:
Why the annexation of India is inevitable not from prophetic point of view but just from the stragetic point of view.

1. The Indians certainly will always mis-measure others power and strength this plays into Pakistan's strength. They have an illusion and this is just part of their nature..

2. The Indians won't be able to contain or fight PAF for much longer than 3-4 years the only entity doing the fighting will be the Indian armed forces leaving the civilians completely out of this as you may know the Indians in and out the large majority of Indians are just peasants consisting of pacificist, Yogists, and other elements who do not believe in rebelion.

3. Pakistan's way to victory is simple and it is thru IAF by defeating the Indian armed forces and once that happens the Indian civilians will not rebel against Pakistan.. This was how the 1000 empire was possible it is easy to terrorize the civilians just the sight of an angry bearded PK soldier will dishearten them so they are easily control-able civilians. This has been proven time and time again by the Delhi sultanate, Mugal empire and 5 sultanates. Do not look at their numbers but they are just peasants and an illusion.

4. The Key to whole of India is via breaking the Indian armed forces exclusively. Not impossible and within PAF abilitiies because it won't be as chellenging facing militarized civilians.

Being back inside Delhi is not as chellenging as some may assume from the tactical and stragetic point of view
Click to expand...
Pakistan sambhal lo pehly thek se sir ji. Phir dehli k khuab daikhna.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
3,329
-7
2,981
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Nobody is better than how to subdue civilians who doesn't consume meat (yarhibuhum)

fitpOsitive said:
Pakistan sambhal lo pehly thek se sir ji. Phir dehli k khuab daikhna.
Click to expand...
Just saying as it is.. It is quite doable and attainable even today if PK's hands was forced
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
9,844
14
11,322
Country
Pakistan
Location
Yemen
Titanium100 said:
Nobody is better than how to subdue civilians who doesn't consume meat (yarhibuhum)



Just saying as it is.. It is quite doable and attainable even today if PK's hands was forced
Click to expand...
To be honest, I am not in favor of any such idea. Breaking India into smaller nations might be plausible idea, so that they fight each other, not us, but annexation is definitely not a good idea.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
3,329
-7
2,981
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
fitpOsitive said:
To be honest, I am not in favor of any such idea. Breaking India into smaller nations might be plausible idea, so that they fight each other, not us, but annexation is definitely not a good idea.
Click to expand...
If they come in miscalculate and provoke an annexation will take place 100%. They pay full price and such is the tradition
 
Status
Not open for further replies.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom