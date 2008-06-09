pakdef and pakistanidefence A salute to warriors past and lost

About 20 years ago there were a few Pakistani defence forums like Pakistanidefenceforum and pakdef. These forums gave us the opportunity to begin our journey to defend Pakistan in the virtual world. When we all started talking JF-17 / super 7 was a rumors, alkhalid had just come into the army with teething problems. The navy operated a small fleet of used type 22 British ships. The war on terror was just starting.........i am sure all of us are ecstatic MashAllah how much we have progressed in 20 years.

The PDF is amateur place to continue our battle in the virtual world a key part of 5th generation war , the JF-17 has proven its metal in battle, the myth of the raptor of the East su-30 Mki is broken, Alkhalid II is around the corner. CPEC is a stepping stone for our economic recovery. Inshallah Allah will see Pakistan grow and prosper.



This thread is to salute some of the warrior who we have lost along the way. The battle for them has ended but the struggle continues. They will never be forgotten.



Pakistan zindabad, Pakistan piandabad



Khan vilatey / wajman