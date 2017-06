Srinagar: Dozens of parked vehicles were smashed, residential houses ransacked and closed shops were looted allegedly by forces personnel in Vehil village of Shopian district who celebrated Pak cricket team win over Sri Lanka last night.Local sources said that dozens of Vehil residents celebrated the win of Pak cricket team by bursting fire crackers.They said amid celebrations of people the army personnel of nearly situated Chodurgund army camp came firing in air and started vandalizing the whole village.Soon the army personnel allegedly started ransacking in the whole village. Locals alleged that forces personnel broke shutters of many closed shops and ransacked them. They also allegedly smashed and turned many parked vehicles upwards down and damaged residential houses.Pertinently, Pakistan cricket team has lots of fans in Kashmir and reports of celebrations over its overnight win have reached from many areas of the valley.