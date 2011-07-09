What's new

Pak went back on its F-16 promise to US. How India fixed the gaps with Rafale

Pak went back on its F-16 promise to US. How India fixed the gaps with Rafale

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:52 AM IST

When the French President’s diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne landed in India for a strategic dialogue on January 7, one of the key asks from the Indian Air Force was that the Rafale fighter’s technology, especially its missile capability, be kept away from Pakistan.

India conveyed to Bonne that even though Dassault Aviation, manufacturer of Rafale fighter, is selling the omni-role platform Rafale to Qatar, Paris should ensure that no Pakistani-origin person is given access to the plane by Doha.
Paris hasn’t just assured India that Rafale technology, specially that related to the Meteor air-to-air missile will be kept out of reach of Pakistan, but also that it will no longer upgrade the Mirage 3/5 fighters. India sought these iron clad guarantees after it burnt its fingers during Pakistani Air Force retaliation on February 27, 2019, a day after the Balakot strike.
On that day, Pakistan reneged on its promise to the Americans that it would only use F-16 aircraft in the war against terror and not against India. It was an 75-km range air-to-air AIM-120-C-5 missile, fired from a Pakistani F-16, that brought down Wing Commander Abhinandan’s Mig-21 Bison interceptor on the Line of Control in the Rajouri-Mendhar sector.


According to former Air Force Chiefs and Air Marshals, had the Indian Air Force not practised with the premise that Pakistan would use F-16 and beyond visual range missiles against India, more Indian fighters would have been knocked down on that day. “We were very clear that Pakistan would use the F-16 against us and hence we practised to keep IAF fighters beyond what is called dynamic attack zone 1 and 2 or D-Max 1 and 2 of the AIM-120C air to air missile,” said a top IAF official who asked not to be named.
D-Max-1 refers to a range where a missile can “secure a kill” provided the opponent doesn’t engage in manoeuvring, and D-Max-2, a no escape zone from the incoming missile even after “all manoeuvring”, added this officer.


The Pentagon had previously assured India that Islamabad would not use the F-16 or the missiles against India. It conveyed the message to India after New Delhi requested Washington to put a software lock on the missile so that it cannot be used against India.
The Indian concern over the long range missile was raised by Air Marshal AK Gogoi as Director General (Air Operations) with the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen in Washington in September 2010. It was raised again during the visit of Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar in August 2016 with US Defence Secretary Ashton Carter in no uncertain terms. But all this came to no avail two years ago when Pakistan used the missile against Wing Commander Abhinandan's MiG-21 on Feb 27, 2019.


Analysts say that the F-16 incident may have well forced the Indian Air Force to acquire the Meteor missile for Rafale. The no escape zone of this missile is way beyond the missiles carried by US or Chinese aircraft flown by the Pakistani air force.

Paris hasn’t just assured India that Rafale technology, specially that related to the Meteor air-to-air missile will be kept out of reach of Pakistan, but also that it will no longer upgrade the Mirage 3/5 fighters or Augusta 90 B submarines in Islamabad’s military inventory.
India should have imposed sanctions on Obama and Bush US regime officials for supplying such advanced missiles to Pakistan like this AMSRAAM.
 
No such promise exists. You don't sell AIM120s to fight terrorism; lest we forget, the taliban, AQ, IS don't have an air force to use the aim120s against. The Americans knew full well that the f16s would be used against India.

The fact that Biden is looking to sell more f-16s to Pakistan is evidence enough that this Indian claim of a so called promise is nonsense.
 
Pakistan reneged on its promise to the Americans that it would only use F-16 aircraft in the war against terror and not against India.
I apologize for confusing Pajeet air force with TTP fighter jets, color scheme on both is so much similar , easy mistake
 
Indian might is only employed against toothless enemy. When it comes to the power on same level, it went to US to not to supply so & so missile. The irony is, itself was arming the force to the teeth. I don't understand that how on earth there is not a single person in India to tell them that instead of whining like that, you are armed & loaded so you should put a fight or stop bragging about the superiority. The worst thing is, they are asking everyone to not to supply the arms and yet claims big time that India will actually fight an enemy. It is safe to assume that decades of killings of Kashmiris have made Indian Forces like that to fight only an unarmed rival. Is there anyone to call upon their leadership in India and say that where the billions of expenditure is gone? Where was the Asian Raptor, mighty jaguars, the stealthy kind of Mirages and those Bison spears?

There comes the acknowledgment that IAF was totally outgunned on that day when it says that they saved more of the fighters merely because of escaping from battlefield. If that was the Force condition, they shouldn't have instigated at first. "more Indian fighters would have been knocked down on that day".

Now India brought AESA & long range BVRAAM, they have already upped the game so lets assume that there will be more of crying as such in future.
 
"Pakistan reneged on its promise to the Americans that it would only use F-16 aircraft in the war against terror and not against India"

We did use it in the war on terror - sanghee terror. Modi has used Indian equipment to enable terrorist designs throughout the subcontinent. Pakistan will put an end to this terrorism against Pakistani and Kashmiri civilians (and even against his own Indian civilians) by any means necessary. Pakistan has no problem with Indians who seek a peaceful, genocide-free, demography manipulation-free solution to the JnK dispute. We are precisely following these supposed terms and conditions of f16 usage to the letter.
 
