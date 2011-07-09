Pak went back on its F-16 promise to US. How India fixed the gaps with Rafale

Indian might is only employed against toothless enemy. When it comes to the power on same level, it went to US to not to supply so & so missile. The irony is, itself was arming the force to the teeth. I don't understand that how on earth there is not a single person in India to tell them that instead of whining like that, you are armed & loaded so you should put a fight or stop bragging about the superiority. The worst thing is, they are asking everyone to not to supply the arms and yet claims big time that India will actually fight an enemy. It is safe to assume that decades of killings of Kashmiris have made Indian Forces like that to fight only an unarmed rival. Is there anyone to call upon their leadership in India and say that where the billions of expenditure is gone? Where was the Asian Raptor, mighty jaguars, the stealthy kind of Mirages and those Bison spears?



There comes the acknowledgment that IAF was totally outgunned on that day when it says that they saved more of the fighters merely because of escaping from battlefield. If that was the Force condition, they shouldn't have instigated at first. "more Indian fighters would have been knocked down on that day".



Now India brought AESA & long range BVRAAM, they have already upped the game so lets assume that there will be more of crying as such in future.