Pak Vs India war

So everyone is talking about , it's time for war and it's inevitable . Do we really think we should go for war ? . Is it the only way left ? . Nuking Indians ? . I mean I am up for it , if it's last option ! . But what about our economy ? , Do we have the position to be on offensive front ? . Would it be worth it ? . Becoz in the end , world powers jump in and stop war and we are left with our objectives at stall mate ! . So will we win war , with a weak economy , or shall we risk , on going war , fight a few days , then when our economy collapses totally ,we give up and let India do what they did in '71 ? . It's a lot of war mongering here . Indians playing d&mb as always .These are questions which I am asking as a junior member from other veteran members . This is not for any trolling purposes . Just some questions from a Pakistani youngster .If anyone is offended by this thread , I hereby appologize for any hurt caused , but ensure you , no such thing was intented , and you may request the mods and others who run this forum to take it off .