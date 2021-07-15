What's new

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan lost England series due to weak domestic cricket system, says Misbah

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,336
21
17,229
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1626336680209.png


  • Misbah-ul-Haq blames domestic set-up for series loss in England.
  • Head coach says it has to be seen where Pakistan went wrong during PSL.
  • Haq says Pakistan's series defeat in England was "as surprising for us all as for everyone back home."

Pakistan's 3-0 whitewash in England was because of the country's "weak domestic cricket system", says head coach Misbah-ul-Haq.
Haq believes England had the luxury to shuffle with its resources. “Unlike England, finding a replacement or a new player for a particular place becomes difficult [for Pakistan]," Haq was quoted as saying by The News. He was speaking at a virtual press conference Wednesday.
“The strength of the system allows England to fill in the vacuum. We don’t have such a luxury. We are finding it hard to pick a right player in the middle-order as one odd performance in the T20 League cricket sometimes helps a player to earn a place on the team," Haq continued.

He said that countries like England have multiple choices because of the "strength of their system”.
Haq said Pakistan's series defeat in England was "as surprising for us all as for everyone back home."
"We have no words to defend the 3-0 loss which came after a series of victories. We thought that we were capable of beating the best as we had shown in recent series. But now I think we have to start from scratch," he said.
The head coach regretted that the Pakistan team was even unable to defend a solid total. "Neither did the bowlers bowl to a plan, nor were they supported by the fielders. I think you cannot point out at any individual," he said.
Haq said everyone failed, including the players and management.

"We were nowhere in the first two matches, but we should have won the third. The bowlers were not at their best throughout the series which was a bit surprising for everyone,” he said.
The head coach said it has to be seen where Pakistan went wrong during PSL.
“Obviously, we need to pick up our game in the series to come. You cannot write off the green shirts merely on the basis of one bad series. We had won some tough series coming into this ODI series and hopefully will do that again,” he said.

www.geo.tv

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan lost England series due to weak domestic cricket system, says Misbah

Countries like England have multiple choices because of strong system, says head coach Misbah-ul-Haq
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
9,381
39
19,206
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
They disgraced themselves and now he's finding excuses. He should resign. Most of Englands top players were missing, Pakistan had most of theirs.
 
Hassan Guy

Hassan Guy

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 23, 2016
4,793
-3
5,339
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
The state of your society:
HDI, Standard of Living, Per capita GDP = Level of success in all fields not just sports.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom