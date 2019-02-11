Pak-US reached on agreement over Afghanistan & CT

Pakistan - US reached on understanding over Afghanistan & CT
Attachments
-
185.6 KB Views: 19
Last edited:
Fake news, miss information.Pakistan - US reached on understanding over Afghanistan & CY
Help in CT means held equipment will start flow Economic, trade,What is Pakistan getting in return?
U need to read full article its about ALOC not giving them a baseFake news, miss information.
IK already said absolutely NOT. Unless Bajwa is twisting IK hands. Allow Uncle Sam airspace to carry their dirty work against Taliban means goodbye to peace and CPEC.
Afghan taliban won't like air strikes on them via Pakistan air space. There maybe blowback in the form of increased TTP attacks. TTP is an insurance policy of Afghan taliban.Relief on IMF/FATF issues?