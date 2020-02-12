What's new

Pak-US NSA meeting: Details

1621971732159.png




US National Security Advisor told Pakistan’s NSA in Geneva last Sunday that the United States requests the “kinetic use of drones” from inside Pakistani territory until September 2021. Pakistan’s NSA rejected the request. The U.S. also offered drone surveillance capabilities of the Pak-Afghan border. The Pakistani NSA told him that this is not 2008, we have our own drones now. Foreign Minister stated today “Pakistan does not need your surveillance drones nor will ever allow either kinetic drone operations or American bases”.
 
US know Pak is the only gateway to Afghanistan. once they leave that door will be closed on them forever. I don't think Pak will support US to perpetually destabilize the region.
 
