Pak-US NSA meeting: Details

US National Security Advisor told Pakistan’s NSA in Geneva last Sunday that the United States requests the “kinetic use of drones” from inside Pakistani territory until September 2021. Pakistan’s NSA rejected the request. The U.S. also offered drone surveillance capabilities of the Pak-Afghan border. The Pakistani NSA told him that this is not 2008, we have our own drones now. Foreign Minister stated today “Pakistan does not need your surveillance drones nor will ever allow either kinetic drone operations or American bases”.