The difference between the Pak-GCC relationship and the Pak-Turkish relationship is that the former one is nothing more than an arrangement among political leaders which can easily be disrupted. At the same time the Pakistani-Turkish connection is much deeper and it has a long history which is closely linked to our struggles in becoming independent nation states. This works as a backup. Your greatest asset in Turkey is the Turkish nation.



I can easily say, I'd chose Pakistan always over any Arab state. And even if some things don't turn out as they should be, it wouldn't effect my confidence in our relation. This shows how confident I am about Pakistan.



It is true, Pakistani-Turkish trade could be much better but it does reflect Pakistan's general problem when it comes to foreign business. You're too much focused on China and the GCC-Pak trade might be bigger than your trade with Turkey but it's unhealthy business due to the fact that you import large amounts of energy which leads to impressive figures but is actually no good for you.



They say countries don't have friends in the arena of foreign policy and international relationships but interests. I do believe this is the hard reality we have to face. However, I also believe that the Pak-Turkish relationship is an exception from this rule.



Yeah, I also have to say it makes fun seeing Arabs and Iranians being jealous of our relationship even though they will never admit their real feelings. lol

