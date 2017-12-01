What's new

Pak to start production of high tech Al-Khalid 2 tank

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Pakistan will start production of high tech Al-Khalid 2 tank in the next four years. It will be manufactured keeping in view the future requirements of the country. According to officials, the tank will be comparable to any modern tank. Al-Khalid Main Battle Tank (MBT) forms the backbone of Pakistan Army’s Armoured Corps.
The tank is a result of close collaboration between Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) of Pakistan and China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO), with the first prototype developed in the early ’90s.The Al-Khalid is a further development of the Chinese Type 90-II tank. The tank is locally produced at the HIT complex, and an estimated 600 machines are in service. Al-Khalid MBT incorporates Russian and Chinese design philosophy in its manufacture. The tank itself is considerably lighter and smaller, incorporating a lower profile when compared to its Western counterparts.
At the meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Defense Production, Acting Chairman of HIT Brigadider Tahir Islam told the committee that his organization is producing tanks, tank guns and other related equipment. HIT has the capacity to manufacture fifty tanks, one hundred engines of tanks and fifty APC. The meeting was informed that manufacturing of Al-Khalid-1 tank was started in 2016 and it will be completed in two phases by 2023.




https://pakobserver.net/pak-start-production-high-tech-al-khalid-2-tank/
 
Maxpane said:
any special speci ?
Click to expand...
Pakistan will produce AL-Khalid 1 till 2023 that means they will design AL-Khalid for 4 years. Also the recent visit to poland should also be kept in mind and Turkish assets should also be analyzed. Plus the recent statement of Pakistan Turkey and Azerbaijan recently announcing joint cooperation in Military production should also be viewed in this relation.
 
BHarwana said:
Pakistan will produce AL-Khalid 1 till 2023 that means they will design AL-Khalid for 4 years. Also the recent visit to poland should also be kept in mind and Turkish assets should also be analyzed. Plus the recent statement of Pakistan Turkey and Azerbaijan recently announcing joint cooperation in Military production should also be viewed in this relation.
Click to expand...
ohh thank you sir for your kind reply
 
Current generation Al Khalid is also comparable two any modern tanks. I think the AK2 will have better armor and still going to have same gun and attack capability. The next generation tanks that is m1a3 or Armata or latest challenger and Leopard A 7 would still be better tanks. Even though ak would still have fair chance against these but avionics wise the above mentioned tanks would be on par.
 
alimobin memon said:
Current generation Al Khalid is also comparable two any modern tanks. I think the AK2 will have better armor and still going to have same gun and attack capability. The next generation tanks that is m1a3 or Armata or latest challenger and Leopard A 7 would still be better tanks. Even though ak would still have fair chance against these but avionics wise the above mentioned tanks would be on par.
Click to expand...
I don't think that modern tank will be in par to AK2 as the tank is being rolled out on later dates and efforts are being made to get European tech and cooperate them with Chinese and Russian already available tech this would be better. Considering the expertise from Poland PGZ and Turkey will result in a better machine if HIT is successful to do what it is trying to do.
 
alimobin memon said:
Current generation Al Khalid is also comparable two any modern tanks. I think the AK2 will have better armor and still going to have same gun and attack capability. The next generation tanks that is m1a3 or Armata or latest challenger and Leopard A 7 would still be better tanks. Even though ak would still have fair chance against these but avionics wise the above mentioned tanks would be on par.
Click to expand...
Avionics wise??? The Flying Tank was the Mil attack helicopter.
 
BHarwana said:
I can understand why IA keeps rejecting Arjun MBT. There is clearly a difference in the understanding what MBT is.
Click to expand...

Then you are well ahead of me; I cannot understand how avionics would come into a tank.

Avionics are the electronic systems used on aircraft, artificial satellites, and spacecraft. Avionic systems include communications, navigation, the display and management of multiple systems, and the hundreds of systems that are fitted to aircraft to perform individual functions.

Do feel free to explain to me what is the role that avionics plays in an MBT.
 
Joe Shearer said:
Avionics are the electronic systems used on aircraft, artificial satellites, and spacecraft. Avionic systems include communications, navigation, the display and management of multiple systems
Click to expand...
Tell me about a vehicle that does not require these systems.


From Ships to Tanks and artiliries and Missile launchers all require these systems. For example If Pakistan
tries to invade India and Pakistani Tanks are in Indian side of Punjab now how do you think they will communicate with the command center and explain them what their current position is? They will not say that we are in Feroz pur India but they will communicate their position based on their Avionics details and they will provide their situational awareness on their Avionics detail. Not every Tank operator knows the name of each Indian village. Plus the Current generation of MBT uses Avionics suites for targeting and defense purposes.
 
BHarwana said:
Tell me about a vehicle that does not require these systems.


From Ships to Tanks and artiliries and Missile launchers all require these systems. For example If Pakistan
tries to invade India and Pakistani Tanks are in Indian side of Punjab now how do you think they will communicate with the command center and explain them what their current position is? They will not say that we are in Feroz pur India but they will communicate their position based on their Avionics details and they will provide their situational awareness on their Avionics detail. Not every Tank operator knows the name of each Indian village. Plus the Current generation of MBT uses Avionics suites for targeting and defense purposes.
Click to expand...
I am enlightened.

GPS + radio communications equals avionics. Or is it AESA radar on tanks? IFF perhaps? Maybe we are looking at radar detection warnings? Please ignore my own involvement in avionics while replying.
 
Joe Shearer said:
Avionics wise??? The Flying Tank was the Mil attack helicopter.
Click to expand...
The tank features the Afghanit (Russian: Афганит) active protection system (APS),[51] which includes a millimeter-wave radar to detect, track, and intercept incoming anti-tank munitions, both kinetic energy penetrators and tandem-charges.[2][52] Currently, the maximum speed of the interceptable target is 1,700 m/s (Mach 5.0), with projected future increases of up to 3,000 m/s (Mach 8.8).[18] According to news sources, it protects the tank from all sides,[26] however it is not geared towards shooting upwards to defend against top-attack munitions.[53][54]

Link Source

Please research more, Arjun and armata and many tanks are now incorporating The millimetre band radar system mounted on turret etc. This future the tanks will be able to identify jets and attack them. some tanks are now considering shoulder fired mount missile sam on tanks too.
 
alimobin memon said:
Even though ak would still have fair chance against these but avionics wise the above mentioned tanks would be on par
Click to expand...
Hey avionics is the wrong term to use here. Though I understand what you mean but someone may "fly your joke" :lol:. Better use electronics instead. Because avionics is term formed by shortening the aviation-electronics.
 
alimobin memon said:
The tank features the Afghanit (Russian: Афганит) active protection system (APS),[51] which includes a millimeter-wave radar to detect, track, and intercept incoming anti-tank munitions, both kinetic energy penetrators and tandem-charges.[2][52] Currently, the maximum speed of the interceptable target is 1,700 m/s (Mach 5.0), with projected future increases of up to 3,000 m/s (Mach 8.8).[18] According to news sources, it protects the tank from all sides,[26] however it is not geared towards shooting upwards to defend against top-attack munitions.[53][54]

Link Source

Please research more, Arjun and armata and many tanks are now incorporating The millimetre band radar system mounted on turret etc. This future the tanks will be able to identify jets and attack them. some tanks are now considering shoulder fired mount missile sam on tanks too.
Click to expand...
That is what I asked, if you look above; is the reference to radar detection warnings?
 
