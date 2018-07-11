/ Register

Pak Suzuki to discontinue Mehran VX from end November: Moojay Kew Khatham Kia??

Discussion in 'Pakistan Economy' started by Clutch, Jul 11, 2018 at 11:32 AM.

    Clutch

    Clutch SENIOR MEMBER

    PSMCL to discontinue Mehran VX from end November

    The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 11, 2018
    KARACHI: Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited (PSMCL) has finally decided to discontinue Mehran VX model from end of November due to its thin demand as compared to the hot-selling VXR model.

    The company has informed its vendors that it would produce 6,734 units from June to end November. Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers Senior Vice Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sheikh foresees “no big loss to the vending industry due to production closure of Mehran VX.”

    He said “Mehran VXR actually enjoys major share of sale instead of VX, which is evident from the overall production and sales data of Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (Pama) and the tentative production plan of VX Mehran given by Pak Suzuki to its vendors.”

    Mehran had replaced Suzuki FX model in 1988 and since then the company only made cosmetic changes in the model rather than completely changing the overall look and model of Mehran. In 2012, Pak Suzuki upgraded all vehicles including Mehran to Euro II technology.

    According to Pama, the overall production of Mehran in 1995-1996 stood at 8,966 units which in 2016-2017 reached 38,311 units. In July-May 2017-2018, production hit 43,896 units. Only Mehran had achieved 72 per cent localisation in its 30 years journey as compared to other locally assembled cars making it competitive in terms of price with other locally assembled cars, Ashraf claimed.

    PSMCL has requested its vendors to carry out effective material and production management for smooth production of remaining vehicles and to avoid any surplus inventory at either end at the time of model discontinuation. At the same time, the company has asked vendors to continue supplying parts to meet spare parts requirement.

    The company in its letter on discontinuation of Mehran VX to the vendors had, however, not mentioned about the fate of existing Mehran VXR model but market was already abuzz with reports that Suzuki Alto 660cc would finally replace it.

    Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2018

    For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today
     
    Clutch

    Clutch SENIOR MEMBER

    Question: Moojay Kew Khatham Kia??

    Answer: Because you were a pile of sh*t!
     
    LoveIcon

    LoveIcon ELITE MEMBER

    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Iran, Islamic Republic Of
    Only one variant is discontinued not Mehran itself, You can buy a decent fully loaded 1000CC car outside Pakistan for the price Suzuki is selling Tin Box with four wheels to people of Pakistan.
     
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    If Pakistan is freed from Suzuki Mehran. It will be a sign from God itself.

    Mehran is the Symbol of corruption
     
    GodToons

    GodToons FULL MEMBER

    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    W
    What is price of Mehran in Pak. In India loaded 1200cc vehicle cost around 4.5L INR on road in Delgi
     
    Kami leone

    Kami leone SENIOR MEMBER

    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    there should be investigation on why on the first place this sh!t was allowed to be manufactured to loot innocent Pakistanis.
     
    Hassan Guy

    Hassan Guy SENIOR MEMBER

    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    when you're that one dude who actually likes the Mehran
    [​IMG]
     
    ALi Rizwan

    ALi Rizwan FULL MEMBER

    Govt. allow that Sh*t & People Still Love that Sh*t.

    Even Chinese Car Exceed in Safety compared to the shit being sold in Pakistan.
     
    Kakaspai

    Kakaspai FULL MEMBER

    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    We have been reading this for i dont know how long.People are still buying it and suzuki is selling it.
     
