Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) required at least $100 million.

Formed in late 70's with Russia's Cooperation

Started production in 1981

Mill became disfunctional under Nawaz Sharif's second term.

2003-2008 It was making Billions of Rupee in Profit under Musharraf's (Military's man's charge, Military 's watch )

Covers almost 19,000 Acres

2019 the Mill/Factory remains none functional due to negligence in Appointment / Funds / Operation Excellence







Iron Making factory











Soviet Era machine traces





Workers head home after day shift

No dress code , no Factory boots , no Uniform

No Engineering hats





Metal scraps and trucks parked some where in mills





Steels mills employee sits in 2 bedroom company provided home waiting for work to restart







Retired workers waiting for Pension/Retirement funds







Company's own , market area called Russian Market





Sindh's Top assets lies in tatters , neglected betwen

1999-2008 Musharaf Sahib (100% Profitable)

2009-2013 Zardari Government (Neglected)

2013-2018 Nawaz Sharif Government (Neglected)