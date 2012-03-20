What's new

Pak Soldiers ‘Hid In The Woods’ After Indian Army’s ‘Punishing Attack’ On Pakistani Bunkers – Chinese Expert

Hephaestus

Hephaestus

Following India’s recent retaliatory attack in response to the alleged ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army which resulted in the deaths of six civilians and five Indian security personnel, a Chinese expert has praised the Indian Army for the manner in which they carried out the operation.

Labeling the surprise attacks as a well-planned operation, a Beijing-based military expert wrote in an article for a Chinese website Sohu as quoted by The Eurasian Times: “The Indian special forces first divided into multiple groups and penetrated into the launch position late at night. In the early hours of the morning, Indian special forces carried out both precision and long-range operations using anti-tank missile (ATGM) destroying the Pakistani bunkers.’

Subsequently, the Indian artillery began to shell a stronghold of a Pakistan forward post at an altitude of 5,000 meters, destroying the stronghold first, and then sweeping the trenches,” the expert said.

At the same time, the battlefield was closely monitored, and Pakistani soldiers disappeared in the woods after being found locked and bombarded. It can be said that it was a well-planned offensive,” the expert said.

In a strong response to ceasefire violation carried out by the Pakistan Army at Line of Control, the Indian Army last week destroyed multiple posts, ammunition bunkers, and terror launch pads on the Pakistani side.

https://eurasiantimes.com/pak-soldi...g-attack-on-pakistani-bunkers-chinese-expert/
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

Damn, this Chinese expert knows inside information of both India and Pakistan....Lol.


However, the expert claims that India changed its mind about deploying Apache attack helicopters against Pakistani forces fearing the latter’s anti-aircraft missiles.

“The Indian army had previously thought of dispatching the AH-64E ‘Apache’ gunship, but abandoned this idea after discovering that the ‘Apache’ was unable to display combat effectiveness in this canyon terrain,”
 
Riz

Riz

Hephaestus said:
Pajeet Alert.. :rofl:
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

Hephaestus said:
Whatever it takes to boast morale of incompetent Indian army who's daily losing men to cardiac arrests and avalanche hits on loc because our bullets simply can't kill them.
Anyways you gotta poja harder if you want these fictional chinese Napoleons to write something believable.

IMG_20201118_194940.jpg
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

Windjammer said:
Damn, this Chinese expert knows inside information of both India and Pakistan....Lol.


However, the expert claims that India changed its mind about deploying Apache attack helicopters against Pakistani forces fearing the latter’s anti-aircraft missiles.

“The Indian army had previously thought of dispatching the AH-64E ‘Apache’ gunship, but abandoned this idea after discovering that the ‘Apache’ was unable to display combat effectiveness in this canyon terrain,”
Click to expand...
They were yay short of pulling galwan on us .
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

Hephaestus said:
Chinese also claim that Indians and baboons are close relatives....
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

Hephaestus said:
Your phone is also made in China? OPPO may be?
 
