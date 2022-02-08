What's new

Pak-Saudi Joint Mechanized Training in Pakistan

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1491013626874175489


The training will be conducted for two months. Opening Ceremony of Pak-Saudi Joint Mechanized Training was held at Multan Garrison. General Officer Commanding , Major General Zafar Iqbal Marwat was the Chief Guest on this occasion. Participating troops of both the countries were part of the opening ceremony. The joint training is aimed at strengthening and sharing of knowledge through a comprehensive training programme. Drills and procedures will be practiced and tactical exercises conducted to refine the same.
 
Saudi troops arrive in Pakistan for two months training: ISPR


08 Feb, 2022


A contingent of Royal Saudi Land Forces has arrived in Pakistan for joint mechanised training in Multan garrison, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

“The arrival of Saudi Arabia forces is part of efforts to strengthen the existing military cooperation between the security forces of the two countries,” the military's media wing said, adding that the training will continue for two months.

The opening ceremony of the ‘Pak-Saudi Joint Mechanized Training’ was held at the Multan garrison. General Officer Commanding Major General Zafar Iqbal Marwat was the chief guest on this occasion. Participating troops of both countries were part of the opening ceremony.

“The joint training is aimed at strengthening and sharing of knowledge through a comprehensive training programme. Drills and procedures will be practised and tactical exercises conducted to refine the same,” it read.
 
Only common is M113 frame. Otherwise, they have AMX, Bradleys, M1a2, M60... non Pak operates. Pak doctrine and terrain along the Indian border only allow light combat machines.
 

