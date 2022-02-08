Pak-Saudi Joint Mechanized Training in Pakistan

The training will be conducted for two months. Opening Ceremony of Pak-Saudi Joint Mechanized Training was held at Multan Garrison. General Officer Commanding , Major General Zafar Iqbal Marwat was the Chief Guest on this occasion. Participating troops of both the countries were part of the opening ceremony. The joint training is aimed at strengthening and sharing of knowledge through a comprehensive training programme. Drills and procedures will be practiced and tactical exercises conducted to refine the same.