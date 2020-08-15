Pak Saudi diplomatic standoff

Following is floating around social media. Can a anybody having contacts with high ups confirm it authenticity





Pakistan close to end it’s relation with OIC . Saudi Arabia presented a long list of conditions in front of Pakistan to fulfill which Pakistan rejected . #SaudiArabia #SaudiFascistRegime



1. Saudi Arabia wants Pakistan to close the CPEC deal with China and move back to US camp & close its relations with China



2. Saudi Arabia wants Pakistan to stop all gas and economic cooperation with Iran & support UN sanctions on Iran

Pakistan should stop openly supporting Palestine & usher ties with Isreal & accept US peace plan of Jerusalem as capital of Isreal



3. Pakistan should stop raising Kashmir issue & accept annexation of Kashmir by india. Roll back it’s new political map & maintain status quo

4. Break all relations with Turkey, Qatar & Malaysia & accept help from Saudi & fight for Saudi in Yemen

5. Stop interfering in Isreal



8. Pakistan rejected deal of US Isreal & breaking away from China & stop CPEC projects .

9. If Saudi stops oil Pakistan will undermine US sanctions on Iran & get oil from Iran directly.



10. If Saudi Arabia sends back labors Pakistan will move its army & police from Saudi Arabi



6. Failing to fulfill conditions Saudi Arabia will send back 1 million workers from Saudi Arabia & stop oil supply over deferred payments.



7. Pakistan outrightly declined these conditions & maintained its unconditional support to Kashmir & Palestine.



11. Pakistan will break OIC & join Turkey Malaysia Libya Iran Qatar Azerbaijan & central Asians countries. A big turn around in the muslim countries and two blocks face to face



12. Saudi Arabia, UAE , Bahrain, Egypt block will face bigger block lead by Turkey & Malaysia

