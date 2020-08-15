/ Register

  Saturday, August 15, 2020

Pak Saudi diplomatic standoff

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by bafxet, Aug 15, 2020 at 2:55 PM.

  Aug 15, 2020 at 2:55 PM #1
    bafxet

    bafxet FULL MEMBER

    Following is floating around social media. Can a anybody having contacts with high ups confirm it authenticity


    *Breaking*

    Pakistan close to end it’s relation with OIC . Saudi Arabia presented a long list of conditions in front of Pakistan to fulfill which Pakistan rejected . #SaudiArabia #SaudiFascistRegime

    1. Saudi Arabia wants Pakistan to close the CPEC deal with China and move back to US camp & close its relations with China

    2. Saudi Arabia wants Pakistan to stop all gas and economic cooperation with Iran & support UN sanctions on Iran
    Pakistan should stop openly supporting Palestine & usher ties with Isreal & accept US peace plan of Jerusalem as capital of Isreal

    3. Pakistan should stop raising Kashmir issue & accept annexation of Kashmir by india. Roll back it’s new political map & maintain status quo
    4. Break all relations with Turkey, Qatar & Malaysia & accept help from Saudi & fight for Saudi in Yemen
    5. Stop interfering in Isreal

    8. Pakistan rejected deal of US Isreal & breaking away from China & stop CPEC projects .
    9. If Saudi stops oil Pakistan will undermine US sanctions on Iran & get oil from Iran directly.

    10. If Saudi Arabia sends back labors Pakistan will move its army & police from Saudi Arabi

    6. Failing to fulfill conditions Saudi Arabia will send back 1 million workers from Saudi Arabia & stop oil supply over deferred payments.

    7. Pakistan outrightly declined these conditions & maintained its unconditional support to Kashmir & Palestine.

    11. Pakistan will break OIC & join Turkey Malaysia Libya Iran Qatar Azerbaijan & central Asians countries. A big turn around in the muslim countries and two blocks face to face

    12. Saudi Arabia, UAE , Bahrain, Egypt block will face bigger block lead by Turkey & Malaysia
     
  Aug 15, 2020 at 3:07 PM #2
    Shabi1

    Shabi1 FULL MEMBER

    FAKE NEWS!!!!
     
  Aug 15, 2020 at 3:08 PM #3
    zeeshe100

    zeeshe100 FULL MEMBER

    this look so fake
     
  Aug 15, 2020 at 3:13 PM #4
    alibaz

    alibaz SENIOR MEMBER

    Can be someone hidden desires but Pakistan doesn't want confrontation with anyone.
     
  Aug 15, 2020 at 3:20 PM #5
    Greaves

    Greaves FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    phake newj
     
