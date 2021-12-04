Pak re-elected ( 2022-2024 ) to EC of Org for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons - Radio Pakistan .

The Executive Council is the principal policy-making organ of the OPCW, which is responsible for supervising the effective implementation of and compliance with the Convention. It also supports the scientific and economic development of its Member States in the peaceful uses of chemistry.Pakistan is an active member of the OPCW and has been serving on the Executive Council since itsratification of the CWC in 1997. Pakistan has been contributing constructively towards the fulfilment of the objectives of the CWC and regularly hosts OPCW routine inspections at its relevant facilities.The re-election of Pakistan to the 41 member Executive Council of the OPCW is a testament to Pakistan’s positive role at the OPCW. It reaffirms the confidence of the Member States in Pakistan’s ability to provide effective leadership and impetus to the work of the OPCW.