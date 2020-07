Islamic extremists and fundamentalists have condemned the government’s decision to fund temple construction in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad.

Key Highlights

' Making a new mandir in the capital is against the spirit of Islam '

'The site of the Shri Krishna Mandir temple complex will include a crematorium, accommodation for visitors, a community hall and a parking space'

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in a video statement strongly opposed the establishment of the temple saying it is not only against the spirit of Islam but is also an insult to the ‘state of Madinah’.

“Pakistan came into existence in the name of Islam and building a new temple in the capital is against the spirit of Islam,” said Elahi adding that after the conquest of Mecca, Hazrat Muhammad along with Hazrat Ali broke 360 idols in Baitullah Sharif saying, "Truth has come and falsehood has vanished.

'No funds for the mosque, but money released for temple'

The petitioner further said that the government lacks funds for the construction of a mosque but released funds for building a temple.

The Hindu community living in the Pakistani capital will be getting a new temple and a crematorium – the first in the city.

Radical Islamists and extremists have opposed the decision