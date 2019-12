Turkish engineering company Yontem Teknoloji won a tender for technical training of Pakistani Pilots.







The firm will start training as of June 2020 in Turkey’s newly established aviation academy, according to SAHA Istanbul Defence and Aerospace Cluster Association.



At the first stage,will be trained at the School of Aviation Training and Services and the number of pilots will be increased gradually in the following period.Ilhami Keles, the secretary general of SAHA Istanbul, said products and systems manufactured in Turkey will be made available to Pakistani pilots during the training.Emre Uzar, the general manager of Yontem Teknoloji, stated that the Turkish firm will share its experience on simulators and training sets in compliance with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and European Union Aviation Safety Agency."Turkey has become a defense technology exporter, our goal is to make Turkey a world leader in the field of technology and education by developing more products," Uzar noted.