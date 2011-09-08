Pak pilots in Egypt 67-73

Seif El-din AzzamPakistani pilots who volunteered to serve in the Jordanian, Iraqi, Egyptian and Syrian air forces shot down 10 Israeli aircraft without losing any of their fellow pilots or a plane.The strange thing is that the Pakistani contribution to the Arab armies was not mentioned in the books or Arab culture, let alone mentioned in the official books on the history of these Arab wars.The Pakistani Air Force unit included at least 16 pilots who were serving as volunteers in Jordan, Egypt, Syria and Iraq during the 1967 and 1973 wars.During the War of 73, Lieutenant Pilot Star Alawi became the first Pakistani pilot to fly a Syrian fighter plane and shoot down an Israeli Mirage fighter plane in air combat.Another pilot of the Pakistan Air Force flying an Egyptian MiG-21 fighter jet shot down an Israeli F-4 in air combat.Seif al-Azam (a fighter plane pilot) became the only pilot in the world who shot down 3 Israeli aircraft within 72 hours during air-air combat, and this record remains to this day.Saif al-Azam is the only pilot in the world who has flew airplanes from 3 different air forces, which are Pakistani, Jordanian and Iraqi.During the India-Pakistan war in 1965, Saif al-Azam shot down an Indian Gnat plane, which made him the only pilot who shot down 3 different types of aircraft while serving in two different air forces.Jordan and Iraq honored and awarded Saif al-Azam with medals for his championships, but despite his remarkable military achievements and wonderful services to the Arabs, he is not known to all Arabs and there is little written about him in Arabic.So basically , Pak pilots were the most superior pilots muslims have known.