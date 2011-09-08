What's new

Pak pilots in Egypt 67-73

Total Destruction

Total Destruction

FULL MEMBER
Oct 10, 2015
543
2
653
Country
Egypt
Location
Albania

Seif El-din Azzam

Pakistani pilots who volunteered to serve in the Jordanian, Iraqi, Egyptian and Syrian air forces shot down 10 Israeli aircraft without losing any of their fellow pilots or a plane.

The strange thing is that the Pakistani contribution to the Arab armies was not mentioned in the books or Arab culture, let alone mentioned in the official books on the history of these Arab wars.

The Pakistani Air Force unit included at least 16 pilots who were serving as volunteers in Jordan, Egypt, Syria and Iraq during the 1967 and 1973 wars.

During the War of 73, Lieutenant Pilot Star Alawi became the first Pakistani pilot to fly a Syrian fighter plane and shoot down an Israeli Mirage fighter plane in air combat.

Another pilot of the Pakistan Air Force flying an Egyptian MiG-21 fighter jet shot down an Israeli F-4 in air combat.

Seif al-Azam (a fighter plane pilot) became the only pilot in the world who shot down 3 Israeli aircraft within 72 hours during air-air combat, and this record remains to this day.

Saif al-Azam is the only pilot in the world who has flew airplanes from 3 different air forces, which are Pakistani, Jordanian and Iraqi.

During the India-Pakistan war in 1965, Saif al-Azam shot down an Indian Gnat plane, which made him the only pilot who shot down 3 different types of aircraft while serving in two different air forces.

Jordan and Iraq honored and awarded Saif al-Azam with medals for his championships, but despite his remarkable military achievements and wonderful services to the Arabs, he is not known to all Arabs and there is little written about him in Arabic.



So basically , Pak pilots were the most superior pilots muslims have known.
 
airmarshal

airmarshal

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 28, 2010
8,398
9
10,642
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Pakistan played its part as Arab countries of that time created opportunities through their courage and willingness to stand against Israel. Now, most of Arab countries which could have fought Israel are either neutralized through direct or indirect war by USA or through inducement. What is left in the Arab world are rich Arab monarchies which are too timid and too weak to take any stand against Israel despite having huge and advanced armies.
 
PakSword

PakSword

MODERATOR
Dec 6, 2015
17,820
55
33,750
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Total Destruction said:

Seif El-din Azzam

Pakistani pilots who volunteered to serve in the Jordanian, Iraqi, Egyptian and Syrian air forces shot down 10 Israeli aircraft without losing any of their fellow pilots or a plane.

The strange thing is that the Pakistani contribution to the Arab armies was not mentioned in the books or Arab culture, let alone mentioned in the official books on the history of these Arab wars.

The Pakistani Air Force unit included at least 16 pilots who were serving as volunteers in Jordan, Egypt, Syria and Iraq during the 1967 and 1973 wars.

During the War of 73, Lieutenant Pilot Star Alawi became the first Pakistani pilot to fly a Syrian fighter plane and shoot down an Israeli Mirage fighter plane in air combat.

Another pilot of the Pakistan Air Force flying an Egyptian MiG-21 fighter jet shot down an Israeli F-4 in air combat.

Seif al-Azam (a fighter plane pilot) became the only pilot in the world who shot down 3 Israeli aircraft within 72 hours during air-air combat, and this record remains to this day.

Saif al-Azam is the only pilot in the world who has flew airplanes from 3 different air forces, which are Pakistani, Jordanian and Iraqi.

During the India-Pakistan war in 1965, Saif al-Azam shot down an Indian Gnat plane, which made him the only pilot who shot down 3 different types of aircraft while serving in two different air forces.

Jordan and Iraq honored and awarded Saif al-Azam with medals for his championships, but despite his remarkable military achievements and wonderful services to the Arabs, he is not known to all Arabs and there is little written about him in Arabic.



So basically , Pak pilots were the most superior pilots muslims have known.
Click to expand...
They were/ are even superior to the cunning occupiers.

A reason why 2019 skirmish proved to be a piece of cake for Pakistan.
The score was 11-0 by the way.

@Total Destruction may I know why have you created this thread? Not that I don't want it, but I want to know the motivation.
@Gomig-21

Your topic of interest.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

REHAN NIAZI FALCON
Story of Air Comdr Sattar Alvi downing Israeli fighter in Syrian War 1973
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
82
Views
11K
patriotpakistan
patriotpakistan
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
13K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom