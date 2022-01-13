What's new

Pak passport fourth-worst in global ranking

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
9,955
17
22,594
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1642073542838.png


The Pakistani passport has been ranked as the fourth worst passport for international travel for the third consecutive year, with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 31 destinations around the world, according to the Henley Passport Index 2022.

The Henley Passport Index, which is a ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa, placed Pakistan on the 108th position. Henley & Partners firm’s “Henley Passport Index” has been regularly monitoring the world's most travel-friendly passports since 2006.

Read more: These are the world's most powerful and worst passports for 2022

The increasing travel barriers that have been introduced over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic have resulted in the widest global mobility gap in the index's 16-year history, said the report.

The index doesn't take temporary restrictions into account, so leaving actual current travel access aside, holders of the passports at the top of its ranking -- Japan and Singapore -- are able, in theory, to travel visa-free to 192 destinations.

That's 166 more destinations than Afghan nationals, who sit at the bottom of the index of 199 passports, and can access just 26 countries without requiring a visa in advance.

Further down the top 10, the rankings remain virtually unchanged as we enter the first quarter of 2022. South Korea is tied with Germanyin second place (with a score of 190) and Finland, Italy, Luxembourg and Spain are all together in third place (with a score of 189).

EU countries dominate the top of the list as usual, with France, Netherlands and Sweden climbing one spot to join Austria and Denmark in fourth place (with a score of 188). Ireland and Portugal are in fifth place (with a score of 187). The United States and the United Kingdom, which held the top spot together back in 2014, have regained a little ground.

www.thenews.com.pk

Pak passport fourth-worst in global ranking

Pakistani passport holders have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 31 destinations around the world
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
5,225
-1
8,724
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 808283

The Pakistani passport has been ranked as the fourth worst passport for international travel for the third consecutive year, with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 31 destinations around the world, according to the Henley Passport Index 2022.

The Henley Passport Index, which is a ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa, placed Pakistan on the 108th position. Henley & Partners firm’s “Henley Passport Index” has been regularly monitoring the world's most travel-friendly passports since 2006.

Read more: These are the world's most powerful and worst passports for 2022

The increasing travel barriers that have been introduced over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic have resulted in the widest global mobility gap in the index's 16-year history, said the report.

The index doesn't take temporary restrictions into account, so leaving actual current travel access aside, holders of the passports at the top of its ranking -- Japan and Singapore -- are able, in theory, to travel visa-free to 192 destinations.

That's 166 more destinations than Afghan nationals, who sit at the bottom of the index of 199 passports, and can access just 26 countries without requiring a visa in advance.

Further down the top 10, the rankings remain virtually unchanged as we enter the first quarter of 2022. South Korea is tied with Germanyin second place (with a score of 190) and Finland, Italy, Luxembourg and Spain are all together in third place (with a score of 189).

EU countries dominate the top of the list as usual, with France, Netherlands and Sweden climbing one spot to join Austria and Denmark in fourth place (with a score of 188). Ireland and Portugal are in fifth place (with a score of 187). The United States and the United Kingdom, which held the top spot together back in 2014, have regained a little ground.

www.thenews.com.pk

Pak passport fourth-worst in global ranking

Pakistani passport holders have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 31 destinations around the world
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
Click to expand...
Thanks to mian kanjar nawaz and his bro Mr-10% Zardari
 
J

JawadKKhan

FULL MEMBER
Jun 8, 2014
240
0
568
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Riz said:
Thanks to mian kanjar nawaz and his bro Mr-10% Zardari
Click to expand...
But IK hasn't improved it as well. Our relations with west are still bad. Even with muslim countries not as good as they used to be once upon a time.

2 decades of war, nation with many people who depicts jihadi mindset, also has put a major dent on our passport. People in Pak must end their ummah chummah mentality, should end support to all radical groups including taliban (atleast end moral support). Come out of extremism, the likes of TLP and blashmphemy killers (end blashphemy laws which are no-where in the world). Live as other people in muslim countries live then we will see improvement in this list.. Otherwise remain with Afghanistan forever.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom