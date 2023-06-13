What's new

PAK PAC Needs Help of Overseas Pakistanis to Raise voice About Freedom of Speech

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

Nov 7, 2019
PAK PAC is active these days to raise voice in Washington D.C regarding restriction on freedom of speech in Pakistan these days. They are asking for help with funding and your time (if you live in US).
This is what I received from them few days ago.


1686618061026.png



Their Link: https://secure.everyaction.com/Q1dbPkErIUmyd1Pji7UdCA2
 
NooriNuth

NooriNuth

Nov 15, 2022
