Pak-NZ series in Pakistan 2023

Sale of tickets for Pak-NZ series to begin today LAHORE: The tickets for the three T20 Internationals between Pakistan and New Zealand in Lahore will go on sale on...

Pakistan and New Zealand will face each other in T-20 International matches on April 14, 15 and 17 at the Gaddafi Stadium.The Pakistan Cricket Board has set affordable ticket prices, ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 3,000.In the first phase, which commences Sunday, the tickets will be available online at pcb.bookme.pk and fans can buy them using original ID cards.The fans will be required to bring their original ID or B-Forms (for those under the age of 18) to gain entry in the stadium.The physical tickets will be available in the second phase from 6th April. The details regarding sale points will be announced in due course.