Pak Navy SSG participated in bilateral Exercise with Turkish counterparts - Radio Pakistan .

Pakistan Navy SSG participates in bilateral SOF Exercise ‘AYYILDIZ-2021’
December 20, 2021
Pakistan Navy Special Service Group participated in bilateral Special Operations Forces Exercise 'AYYILDIZ-2021' with Turkish Su Altı Taarruz at Istanbul, Turkey.
According to Pakistan Navy, the aim of Exercise was to build strong bilateral naval cooperation and enhance interoperability between two navies.
The event was witnessed by high level delegations.
