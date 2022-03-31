What's new

Pak Navy Induct - PNS HAIBAT indigenous FAC Ship

Pakistan Navy’s indigenously designed & constructed Fast Attack Craft Missile PNS HAIBAT
Pakistan Navy’s indigenously designed & constructed Fast Attack Craft

PNS Haibat is the first land mark project indigenously designed by Maritime Technologies Complex and constructed by KS&EW without any foreign technical assistance.

It will usher a new chapter in the indigenous design and construction that has been further matured with time. The concerted efforts put in by KS&EW, MTC and Pakistan Navy for the land mark achievement.
 
Promo of Indigenously... - International Defence Analysis

Promo of Indigenously constructed PNS HAIBAT. #PakNavy #Pakistan #PNSHAIBAT
Commissioning Ceremony of Pakistan Navy’s indigenously designed & constructed Fast Attack Craft Missile FAC(M) PNS HAIBAT & induction ceremony of third 16 Ton Bollard Pull Tug PNT GOGA was held at Karachi.
#PakNavy #PNSHAIBAT

Commissioning Ceremony of... - International Defence Analysis

Commissioning Ceremony of Pakistan Navy’s indigenously designed & constructed Fast Attack Craft Missile FAC(M) PNS HAIBAT & induction ceremony of third...
Pakistan Navy’s indigenously designed & constructed Fast Attack Craft Missile PNS HAIBAT
Pakistan Navy’s indigenously designed & constructed Fast Attack Craft

PNS Haibat is the first land mark project indigenously designed by Maritime Technologies Complex and constructed by KS&EW without any foreign technical assistance.

It will usher a new chapter in the indigenous design and construction that has been further matured with time. The concerted efforts put in by KS&EW, MTC and Pakistan Navy for the land mark achievement.
Promo of Indigenously... - International Defence Analysis

Commissioning Ceremony of... - International Defence Analysis

Commissioning Ceremony of Pakistan Navy’s indigenously designed & constructed Fast Attack Craft Missile FAC(M) PNS HAIBAT & induction ceremony of third 16 Ton Bollard Pull Tug PNT GOGA was held at Karachi.

 

