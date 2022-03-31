Pak Navy Induct - PNS HAIBAT indigenous FAC Ship

Pakistan Navy’s indigenously designed & constructed Fast Attack Craft Missile PNS HAIBATPakistan Navy’s indigenously designed & constructed Fast Attack CraftPNS Haibat is the first land mark project indigenously designed by Maritime Technologies Complex and constructed by KS&EW without any foreign technical assistance.It will usher a new chapter in the indigenous design and construction that has been further matured with time. The concerted efforts put in by KS&EW, MTC and Pakistan Navy for the land mark achievement.